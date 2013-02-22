George Wilson, Tennessee Titans agree to two-year contract

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a multiyear contract with free-agent safety George Wilson.
Sources with knowledge of the contract said it's a two-year deal for $4 million, with incentives pushing it to $5 million.
"George is a quality veteran player," Titans general manager Ruston Webster said in a statement released by the team. "He will contribute for us on the field, but his contributions also will come off the field, in the locker room and in the meetings rooms. He was respected as a football player and a leader during his career in Buffalo, and he will bring that veteran presence to our team."
Wilson later tweeted:
Wilson joins the Titans after spending the majority of the last nine years with the Buffalo Bills. In 92 games with the Bills, he contributed 362 tackles, 12 interceptions, 22 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He also had 57 career tackles on special teams. Wilson became a free agent when the Bills released him Feb. 11.
Wilson originally entered the NFL with the Detroit Lions in 2004 as an undrafted free-agent wide receiver. He was waived by the Lions at the end of his rookie training camp and subsequently spent a month on their practice squad. After his release by the Lions, the Bills signed him to their practice squad.