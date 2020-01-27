George Kittle has played with torn labrum since 2018

Kittle's admission that he's played at least the last 17 months with a bum shoulder and has refused surgery is alarming, but also makes his accomplishments more impressive in hindsight. Kittle has logged 173 receptions for 2,430 yards and 10 scores since the start of the 2018 season, has been named to two Pro Bowls and just this month was named a first-team All-Pro. With Rob Gronkowski retired, he rivals only Chiefs star Travis Kelce for title of best tight end in the NFL.