Around the NFL

George Kittle has played with torn labrum since 2018

Published: Jan 27, 2020 at 10:09 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

George Kittle has battled through reported injuries to his calf, groin, knee and ankle this season. According to the San Francisco 49ers tight end, however, that's not the end to his ailments.

Kittle said recently that he has been playing the past two seasons with a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

"So I dislocated my shoulder last year," Kittle told the Pardon My Take podcast, per NBC Sports Bay Area, "and my labrum is completely torn. So I don't get surgery on it... [The protective sleeve] basically helps me, so it doesn't hurt all the time."

The All-Pro tight end, who wears a gray protective sleeve on said shoulder, added that, despite the injury, there is "no chance" he will get surgery on his shoulder in the future.

"I can't miss those workout days, man," Kittle said, per NBC Sports Bay Area.

Kittle's admission that he's played at least the last 17 months with a bum shoulder and has refused surgery is alarming, but also makes his accomplishments more impressive in hindsight. Kittle has logged 173 receptions for 2,430 yards and 10 scores since the start of the 2018 season, has been named to two Pro Bowls and just this month was named a first-team All-Pro. With Rob Gronkowski retired, he rivals only Chiefs star Travis Kelce for title of best tight end in the NFL.

With the two set to square off this Sunday in Super Bowl LIV, Kelce will surely be the healthier tight end, despite entering Super Bowl week with an illness and a knee injury.

Kittle is set to earn a major contract extension this offseason, and while these injury revelations should cast doubt on his long-term health, that the tight end has excelled as both a pass-catcher and run-blocker despite a handful of ailments this season is proof that Kittle is worth the investment.

Super Bowl LIV details

When is the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Where is the Super Bowl? Hard Rock Stadium will host the game in 2020, marking Miami's 11th time as Super Bowl host city.

*How to watch the Super Bowl: Tune in on Fox, with the NFL App, Yahoo Sports App, and on NFL.com. Check out more updates and info here. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ex-Bears head coach Matt Nagy returns to Chiefs as senior assistant/QB coach

Matt Nagy is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Bears head coach was hired Friday as the Chiefs senior assistant/quarterbacks coach.
news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: Kyler Murray is 'part of our long-term plan'

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said he spoke with Kyler Murray on Thursday night, noting that the speculation regarding the team's relationship with the QB is inconsistent with his conversations.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 25

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a three-year contract with pending free-agent tight end Ian Thomas on Friday, plus other news and notes from the NFL.
news

Dolphins coach Wes Welker: Jaylen Waddle is 'kind of Tyreek Hill-ish' with ball in his hands

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle proved to be a dynamic force during his rookie season. New assistant Wes Welker compared Waddle's two set to two veteran stars.
news

Bills special teams ace Siran Neal says Buffalo has 'moved on' from kickoff issue with 13 seconds left in loss to K.C.

Buffalo Bills special team ace Siran Neal says he and his teammates have moved on from the kickoff issue that occurred with 13 seconds left in January's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Kyler Murray, Cardinals on same page, moving forward 

Following Instagram cleanses and reports of immaturity and a lack of leadership, quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cardinals are on the same page and the goal in Glendale is moving forward, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Thursday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 24

Tony Jefferson closed out the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He'll begin the 2022 league year with them, too. The Ravens announced Thursday they have re-signed the veteran safety.
news

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returning to Chiefs on one-year deal

Eric Bieniemy, whose contract had expired, is returning to the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha reported Thursday. Bieniemy is signing a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Ken Burrough, Oilers great and Pro Bowl WR, passes away at 73

Ken Burrough, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Houston Oilers, died Thursday at the age of 73, the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced.
news

Falcons hire former Bears GM Ryan Pace as senior personnel executive

Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace has joined the Falcons as a senior personnel executive working under GM Terry Fontenot, the team announced Thursday. 
news

Kenny Moore with Colts at Pro Bowl: 'Why are we here?'

The Colts' 2021 campaign was defined by a late-season collapse that saw them miss the postseason following a 26-11 loss in Week 18 to the three-win Jaguars.
news

Patriots QB Mac Jones focused on 'ways to be a better quarterback' in second season

Mac Jones﻿ enjoyed a successful rookie season, outperforming the rest of his draft class as the Patriots returned to the playoffs. But the quarterback isn't resting on his laurels this offseason.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW