George Iloka, Bengals reach five-year contract

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Bengals have reached a five-year, $30 million contract with safety George Iloka, per a source informed of the deal. Rapoport added he is set to earn $18 million over the first three years of the deal.
The 25-year-old defender was one of the top safeties on the open market, garnering interest from several teams. At 6-foot-4, Iloka is a rangy cover man who is still growing into his physical skills.
With receiver Marvin Jonesdefecting to Detroit, keeping Iloka became a priority for Cincinnati. Iloka is ranked No. 24 on Around The NFL's top 99 free agents list.
The Bengals have free agents across the secondary, including safeties Iloka, Reggie Nelson and corners Adam Jones and Leon Hall.