Geoff Schwartz avoids surgery on dislocated toe

Published: Aug 26, 2014
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Giants got some good news on guard Geoff Schwartz, who was carted off the field Friday night with a dislocated right big toe.

The team announced Tuesday that following an examination, Schwartz will remain in a walking boot for approximately seven to 10 days and then begin a rehabilitation program.

The positive news is that Schwartz won't need season-ending surgery. The 28-year-old lineman will be evaluated on a "week to week basis," after getting out of the boot, the team said.

In essence, it was the best in a bunch of possible bad scenarios for the Giants.

"This is just a minor setback," Schwartz said in a team statement. "I plan on attacking the rehab program so I can get back on the field as soon as possible with my teammates and help us win games."

The injury might have been a setback for the free-agent acquisition, Eli Manning and an already shaky offensive line. However, it could have been a whole lot worse.

