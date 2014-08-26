Geoff Schwartz avoids surgery on dislocated toe

The New York Giants got some good news on guard Geoff Schwartz, who was carted off the field Friday night with a dislocated right big toe.
The team announced Tuesday that following an examination, Schwartz will remain in a walking boot for approximately seven to 10 days and then begin a rehabilitation program.
The positive news is that Schwartz won't need season-ending surgery. The 28-year-old lineman will be evaluated on a "week to week basis," after getting out of the boot, the team said.
"This is just a minor setback," Schwartz said in a team statement. "I plan on attacking the rehab program so I can get back on the field as soon as possible with my teammates and help us win games."
The injury might have been a setback for the free-agent acquisition, Eli Manning and an already shaky offensive line. However, it could have been a whole lot worse.
