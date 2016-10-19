Around the NFL

Geno Smith to start at QB for Jets vs. Ravens

Published: Oct 19, 2016 at 08:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

All aboard! The GenoCoaster is set to reopen in New York.

The New York Jets named Geno Smith their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Ravens, coach Todd Bowles announced Wednesday.

"Geno's our starter. Ryan's the No. 2," Bowles said. "I felt like it was time for a change. This was strictly my call."

ESPN first reported the switch.

It's been a daily step towards benching Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Following Sunday's 28-3 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, coach Todd Bowles called Smith merely a bullpen pitcher, noting Fitzpatrick would retain his gig. On Tuesday, Bowles cracked the door open for a QB switch. On Wednesday, Smith takes over the reins of the 1-5 club.

It's been a quick spiral for Fitzpatrick.

The veteran had a career season for the Jets in 2015, setting a franchise record with 31 touchdown passes. His Week 17 blowup -- three interceptions -- proved a harbinger for a disastrous start to 2016. Through six weeks, Fitzpatrick ranks last in the NFL in completion percentage (57.0), interceptions (11), and passer rating (63.4). His 11 turnovers are more than 26 teams have committed this season. Fitzpatrick has been particularly dreadful in the second half (1 TD, 10 INTs) and red zone -- Jets rank last in RZ TD percentage (36.4).

After an offseason of overreaction to the contractual standoff between the Jets and Fitzpatrick, the team was proven right in not wanting to attach themselves to the journeyman quarterback for the long-term.

With a 32nd-ranked scoring offense earning just 15.8 points per game, the move to Smith is understandable.

The Jets weren't going anywhere with Fitzpatrick. Smith's history, however, doesn't suggest he'll immediately turn the plane around. Even his brief appearance Monday night was a microcosm of Smith's ups and downs. The fourth-year pro made some strong, confident throws, but also had a strip sack where he lacked awareness and an interception on fourth down.

Geno has upside, but it comes with semi-regular vomit-inducing plunges.

In a season that already appears lost, the Jets will give Smith a chance to show his worth before hitting free agency. If Smith struggles and the Jets corkscrew further into the abyss, we could see Bryce Petty get a shot. The Jets planned to redshirt Christian Hackenberg for the season, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the second-round rookie get some reps later this season as well.

Quarterback isn't the only problem for the Jets. The defense has been repeatedly toasted this season and the rushing attack has gone dormant.

Owner Woody Johnson told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday there would be no changes in the coach or front office, despite the current struggles.

Johnson, however, does support the decision to move forward with Geno.

"The coach made the decision, and I back him 100 percent," Woody said at the Fall League Meeting in Houston.

There will be changes on the field as New York attempt to recalibrate its descending trajectory.

For now, Geno Smith sits at the controls. Hold onto your butts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers signing TE Gerald Everett to two-year, $12 million deal

﻿Justin Herbert﻿ has a new toy to play with. The Chargers are signing veteran tight end Gerald Everett to a two-year, $12 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports. The pact includes $8 million fully guaranteed and a max value of $13.5 million.
news

Bengals sign former Cowboys OT La'el Collins to three-year deal

Departing Dallas and arriving in Cincinnati, La'el Collins is the latest addition to the Bengals' rebuilt offensive line. Collins is signing with the Bengals, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Sunday, March 20

Outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Texans, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn't mind Chiefs' crowded WR corps: 'I made the decision to come here to win'

Two months after Pittsburgh's playoff loss at Arrowhead Stadium, JuJu Smith-Schuster was back in Kansas City on Sunday to be introduced as the newest member of the Chiefs.
news

Rashaad Penny returns to Seahawks on one-year deal worth up to $6.5M

The Seahawks agreed to terms with running back ﻿Rashaad Penny﻿ on a one-year deal to return to the team. Penny, 26, will make $5.75 million on the contract with a chance to earn up to $6.5 million.
news

Browns announce trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

Cleveland announced Sunday that it traded for Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿, giving up three first-round picks, a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick for the QB and a 2024 fifth-rounder.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson trade provides 'clarity' for organization, former QB

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio said that Friday's trade of Deshaun Watson brought "clarity" for both the team and its former quarterback. Caserio also said he's still determining whether the club will look to add to the QB room via the draft or a veteran.
news

All-Pro WR Davante Adams bids farewell to Packers following trade to Raiders: 'I can't thank you enough'

Davante Adams﻿' trade to the Raiders pairs him with his hometown team. Before the transaction became official, the All-Pro wide receiver offered an extended thanks and goodbye on Instagram to what had been his only NFL home.
news

Titans acquiring Rams WR Robert Woods for 2023 sixth-rounder

The Titans took another swing at forming one of the better wideout duos in football. Tennessee is acquiring Robert Woods from the Rams for a 2023 sixth-round pick, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford signs four-year, $160M extension

After paying off in his first year in Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford is cashing in. The Rams and the Super Bowl-winning QB have agreed to a four-year, $160 million extension that includes $135 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Browns send Case Keenum to Bills for 2022 7th-round pick; Cleveland signing Jacoby Brissett

The Browns are trading backup quarterback ﻿Case Keenum﻿ to the Bills for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, Tom Pelissero reports. Cleveland has also agreed to terms with former Dolphins and Colts QB Jacoby Brissett.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Saturday, March 19

The Cincinnati Bengals' bid to repeat as AFC champions will include Eli Apple. The Bengals announced that they re-signed Apple to a one-year contract.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW