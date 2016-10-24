Geno Smith suffers torn ACL in Jets' win over Ravens

The GenoCoaster broke again.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that based on an initial MRI, Geno Smith tore his ACL, per sources with direct knowledge of the situation. Smith will have a second opinion on Tuesday.
Smith started his first game since 2014 on Sunday but left in the second quarter with a knee injury. He completed 4 of 8 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown before exiting.
Smith said after the game he didn't think the injury was "too significant." Monday's news confirms otherwise.
After starting 29 of his first 30 career games, Smith was in line to keep the gig last season. Then the notorious punch from teammate IK Enemkpali happened, wiping out the start of the season. By the time Smith was healthy enough to play, Ryan Fitzpatrick was entrenched and on his way to breaking the franchise touchdown pass record.
Then Smith listened to team brass hype him this summer as the contract fiasco with Fitzpatrick played out, only to watch the Harvard grad be granted his job back immediately upon signing.
Smith got a front row view for Fitzpatrick's early season implosion -- including nine interceptions in a two-game span.
Finally, the former second-round pick got his chance to start and show he'd made progress as a quarterback.
Smith will head into free agency looking for a fresh start. Despite a dearth of NFL quarterbacks, Smith, coming off an ACL tear with little game film from the past two years, is unlikely to have a hot market.
The Jets will now turn back to Fitzpatrick. At some point, we expect to see Bryce Petty under center this season.