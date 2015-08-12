Geno Smith situation gives Jets' Todd Bowles chance to shine

"They understand what I'm looking for, and I kinda got a feel for a lot of guys and what they do and what makes them tick," he said. "We're on an accountability system. That's the one thing we're trying to get accomplished -- you are responsible for your job, your whereabouts, where you're supposed to be and how you do things around here. It's not a crack-the-whip type of thing. It's treating them normal. This is what I want, this is what's required; can you do this? And if you can't, you're not gonna be here."