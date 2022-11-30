Around the NFL

Geno Smith: Seahawks learning to go from 'the hunter to the hunted'

Published: Nov 30, 2022 at 09:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Seattle Seahawks have lost back-to-back games following a four-game win streak to tumble from NFC West leaders to out of playoff position.

Following Sunday's 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Geno Smith said the Seahawks need to be ready to face an opponent's best effort each week.

"Reality is that we're going from the hunter to the hunted," Smith said after the game. "People want to play us. As a young team, we've got to learn to be able to go out there and win those games. That's our next step in the evolution as a really young team. We got to understand the moment, capture the moments, take advantage. I feel like we had plenty of opportunities to go out there and win that game, finish it late, and we just didn't get it done."

Smith surged into the MVP talk during the Seahawks' win streak as he led a young roster not expected to compete for a postseason bid this season into playoff position. The QB's 72.8 completion percentage is tops in the NFL, and his 107.9 passer rating is second behind Tua Tagovailoa (115.7) in 2022.

But miscues hurt Seattle on Sunday. Smith threw an interception on a miscommunication and had a fumbled exchange with rookie running back Kenneth Walker, killing a promising drive. The QB also admitted he could have made a couple of better throws late against the Raiders that might have helped avoid overtime.

"When I was in college, a coach told me about the difference between a finger pointer and a thumb pointer," Smith said. "I've always vowed to be a thumb pointer. I'm going to look at myself hard in the mirror, watch this film, see where I can get better and help this team win games."

The Seahawks defense has been the biggest culprit in the two-game losing skid, getting run over by both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Raiders.

Pete Carroll's D has lived by forcing turnovers -- Seattle ranks fourth in the NFL with 19 takeaways. But when those plays dry up, they've been gashed, sitting 30th in yards allowed (388.7 YPG) and 28th in points allowed (25.5). Since Week 9, Seattle is allowing 188.7 rush yards per game, the most in the NFL.

"We have to fix it," safety Quandre Diggs said Sunday. "Everybody's going to expose it if we don't fix it. We fixed it for a little bit. It showed its head again. At the end of the day, if we don't stop the run, we're not going to be able to do anything."

The next two weeks offer Seattle a chance to get back on track versus the offensively challenged Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers before a big date with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders RB Brian Robinson feels 'it's all starting to come back together' as recovery continues

Brian Robinson continues to be one of the most incredible stories of the 2022 season after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in August, and he feels "it's all starting to come back together" as he gets healthier each week.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Raiders RB Josh Jacobs lead Players of the Week

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts were among the Players of the Week, which were released Wednesday morning.

news

Patriots' Adrian Phillips ahead of Bills rematch: Can't let last year's postseason blowout 'consume you'

New England safety Adrian Phillips acknowledges that the Patriots got their "face kicked in" last year against the Bills, but he does not want teammates to be consumed by the loss ahead of an important Thursday night rematch.

news

Brian Daboll has Giants readying for 'meaningful' December: 'They're important games now'

Despite a two-game losing streak, Giants head coach Brian Daboll is making sure his 7-4 squad knows it's arrived at a hugely significant time of the season, and perhaps arrived at an all-important point in continuing a franchise turnaround.

news

Dolphins-Chargers flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 14

The NFL announced Tuesday the Week 14 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers matchup on Sunday, Dec. 11, will now be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on "Sunday Night Football.

news

Bills OLB Von Miller (knee) targets Week 14 return vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, who's dealing with a lateral meniscus tear, believes he can return in time to play the New York Jets in Week 14 and play through the injury.

news

Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday regrets not calling late-game timeout in loss to Steelers

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday told reporters on Tuesday that he regrets not calling a time out late during Monday's loss to the Steelers.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) says he plans to play Sunday at Bears after 'good news' with scans

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday said that he should be good to go this Sunday versus the Chicago Bears after exiting Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a rib injury.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd on Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow matchup: 'I look at it like Manning and Brady'

Ahead of their Week 13 bout, Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd sees shades of the Peyton Manning-Tom Brady rivalry when it comes to Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE