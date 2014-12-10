Around the NFL

Geno Smith says he's shown 'Pro Bowl caliber' flashes

Published: Dec 10, 2014 at 01:13 AM

The Jets' quarterback situation has been comical for nearly a decade now, which is why hearing things like this from Geno Smith don't cause much of a stir anymore.

Speaking to Newsday at a charity event in Manhattan on Tuesday, Smith talked about the highs and lows of his two-year career so far.

"I've shown flashes of being a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback," he said. "But what we're looking for here is consistency. The best teams have consistent quarterback play and I realize that and that's truly what I want to show to the fans and everyone outside the building."

In taking a brief peek at Smith's career game logs, we can see just six of the 27 games he's played in end without an interception. Four of those were in his rookie season. Nearly half of those games have ended with a passer rating below 70, including a 0.0 to remember in Percy Harvin's debut against Buffalo.

While there's no doubt Smith possesses a wealth of ability, we just don't see much evidence of Pro Bowl flashes. What we do see is a promising quarterback who has fallen victim to the same system that swallowed Mark Sanchez whole.

If Smith has any hope of molding those Pro Bowl aspirations, he might have to wait for a new coach, or hope to get signed by the Eagles.

