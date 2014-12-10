Geno Smith says he's shown 'Pro Bowl caliber' flashes

The Jets' quarterback situation has been comical for nearly a decade now, which is why hearing things like this from Geno Smith don't cause much of a stir anymore.
Speaking to Newsday at a charity event in Manhattan on Tuesday, Smith talked about the highs and lows of his two-year career so far.
In taking a brief peek at Smith's career game logs, we can see just six of the 27 games he's played in end without an interception. Four of those were in his rookie season. Nearly half of those games have ended with a passer rating below 70, including a 0.0 to remember in Percy Harvin's debut against Buffalo.
While there's no doubt Smith possesses a wealth of ability, we just don't see much evidence of Pro Bowl flashes. What we do see is a promising quarterback who has fallen victim to the same system that swallowed Mark Sanchez whole.
