Geno Smith resembles Sam Bradford; more player comparisons

Bernard surprised some evaluators when he elected to enter the 2013 NFL Draft after a brief (but productive) career at North Carolina. However, I believe Bernard is not only ready for the next level, but he has a game that is ideally suited for the NFL. He is the classic three-down back with the capacity to impact the game as a runner or receiver. He is a slippery, between-the-tackles runner with exceptional vision and stop-start quickness. Although his game is built on quickness rather than speed, Bernard shows the ability to generate home-run plays with the ball in his hands. In the passing game, Bernard is a natural receiver with outstanding hands and receiving skills. Quarterbacks will love to target Bernard on third-and-medium situations on option routes, as he overwhelms linebackers with his quickness and burst in space. Factor in his explosiveness as a returner (see: Bernard's walk-off punt-return TD against N.C. State), and it is hard to find holes in his game, despite diminutive stature.