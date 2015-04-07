Geno Smith question looms large amid New York Jets' makeover

It's difficult to look at the Jets' extreme makeover and not imagine that they don't have something else in mind at quarterback, though, because the defense is constructed to win now. They traded for veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, but he is recovering from a broken leg, and Bowles said Smith will start out with the first team in training camp (although the coach also said Fitzpatrick could certainly take Smith's job). The Jets, of course, did not have a legitimate competition last year for Smith, and on Monday, the young signal-caller talked around the question of whether this is his job to lose now. Smith talked about how important Fitzpatrick will be as a sounding board and advice-giver, but not necessarily as a potential threat to take his job, even though Fitzpatrick has much more experience in New York's new offense.