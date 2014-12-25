Geno Smith: I see myself as Jets' QB for a long time

In a moment of self-reflection, Geno Smith admitted that he didn't play up to his potential in 2014.
Smith has a compiled a 58.2 completion percentage for 2,167 yards (6.3 average), with a disappointing 10 touchdown to 13 interception ratio in 13 games played this season. Despite the Jets' 3-12 record, Smith believes that while he underachieved, he also improved as a signal-caller.
"I do believe that I've improved to the point where I can go out there and be very productive," he said. "I've seen it in myself. I've seen the improvement in myself. The game is definitely slowing down. It feels a lot easier. I know a lot more. Experience is always a factor. I gained a bunch of experience this year."
Smith admitted earlier this week that changes could be made on the coaching staff and front office. Those shakeups might put his job in jeopardy, but Smith isn't worried about his future status with Gang Green.
"I see myself being the quarterback here for a long time," he said. "I see myself helping this team turn things around. Obviously, I'm a part of the reason why we are in this position, so I'd love to be a part of the solution."
