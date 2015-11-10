 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Geno Smith doesn't take Rex's captain troll personally

Published: Nov 10, 2015 at 11:04 AM

Poor Geno Smith.

It's been a trying few months for the New York Jets' backup signal-caller. It wasn't so long ago that Smith was a player with promise, set to quarterback an improved Chan Gailey-led offense in a new era for Jets football. Then a no-name linebacker dropped him with a right hook over a $600 debt, sending the GenoCoaster off the tracks and into the swamps of Jersey.

While Smith recovered from surgery to repair a broken jaw, Ryan Fitzpatrick seized the starting job and became a productive fan favorite for the 5-3 Jets. It's still hard to believe any of this actually happened.

Being tethered to the bench after getting assaulted by a teammate is bad enough. Now Rex Ryan has engaged in a bit of humiliation double jeopardy by making IK Enemkpali a team captain for Rex Bowl I on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.

On Tuesday, Smith was asked if he had any issue with his former coach dredging up one of the worst moments of his life in the name of publicity.

Reporter: Why don't you take it personal ... since he punched you?
Geno: Why would I?
Reporter: Because he punched you.
Geno: Next question.

I know there are a lot of people in this world that have it way worse than Geno Smith right now. I know it. I just can't think of them right now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Network: Giants signing DT DJ Reader to two-year deal to help fill vacancy left by Dexter Lawrence

The New York Giants agreed to terms with defensive tackle DJ Reader on a two-year, $12.5 million deal worth up to $15.5 million in incentives to help fill the vacancy left by the Dexter Lawrence trade.

news

NFL news roundup: Packers' Tucker Kraft, Micah Parsons expected back early in 2026 season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Joe Burrow excited by Bengals' moves to 'solidify' defense: 'We're in our primes playing great football'

Bengals QB Joe Burrow told Vanity Fair this week he's excited about Cincinnati's upgrades this offseason, which focused on bolstering a defense that can compliment its high-powered offense.

news

RB Kenneth Walker expects to be used more in passing game with Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III was among the bigger free agents to change teams this offseason, and a change to his receiving usage could come along with that.

news

NFL Network: Seahawks signing pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. to one-year deal worth up to $5 million

Edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. is signing with the Seatle Seahawks on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources.

news

Packers expecting 'big year' for Matthew Golden after offseason of shuffling at WR

Following an offseason shuffling at wide receiver, which included losing Romeo Doubs to the New England Patriots in free agency and trading Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers expect more from Matthew Golden in Year 2.

news

DeAndre Hopkins wants to play with Joe Burrow: Bengals QB can return to Super Bowl with a little help

In 13 NFL seasons, DeAndre Hopkins has played with 17 different starting quarterbacks. The star receiver would like to add to that list in 2026.

news

Giants RT Jermaine Eluemunor after Big Blue added Francis Mauigoa: 'Our offensive line can be a top-10 line'

The New York Giants drafted Francis Mauigoa with the No. 10 overall pick, after re-signing right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor this offseason.

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach on Patrick Mahomes: 'He's way ahead of schedule'

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach relayed that Patrick Mahomes is ahead in his rehab from a Week 15 knee injury, but noted it's on the club to ensure the QB doesn't push himself too much.

news

Alvin Kamara makes it clear he's looking forward to 10th season with Saints

Speaking with Terron Armstead on "The Set" podcast, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara says he's looking forward to playing with Travis Etienne heading into the 2026 season.

news

Eagles, Giants, Jets help high school girls' flag football get sanctioned in New Jersey

Even though the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants are rivals in the NFC East, both teams, along with the New York Jets are making an impact in the New Jersey community. On Monday, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) voted to sanction girls' flag football.

news

Texans owner Cal McNair 'fully committed' to QB C.J. Stroud following rough 2025

Texans owner Cal McNair told reporters Monday that he is "fully committed" to C.J. Stroud when asked about a contract extension for the 24-year-old quarterback.