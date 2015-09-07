Geno Smith does positional drills at Jets practice

The New York Jets quarterback participated in positional drills Monday for the first time since suffering a broken jaw when he was punched by a teammate last month, the New York Daily News reported. IK Enemkpali, who signed on with the Bills' practice squad Monday, punched Smith during an incident in the Jets' locker room on Aug. 7.
Smith spoke to the media after practice, but declined to talk about the incident other than saying he wouldn't press charges against Enemkpali. Smith alluded to an NFL investigation of the incident.
When asked about fans being thrown for a loop by the Jets' starting quarterback getting involved in a potentially career-altering locker-room incident Smith replied: "Imagine how I felt."
Ryan Fitzpatrick will lead Gang Green to open the season. Smith will have to prove he's unequivocally better than Fitzpatrick to earn the starting gig back, once he can more than positional drills.