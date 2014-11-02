Geno Smith could start again for Jets by Week 10

Michael Vick is auditioning for a starting role somewhere else next season, which is why his time as the Jets' starting quarterback could be short.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay First that the Jets could go back to second-year passer Geno Smith as early as next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, because it's clear that Vick is not the long-term solution at quarterback, per team sources.
Smith has already been benched twice this season, the latest following a disastrous start against the Bills during which Smith tossed a pick on three straight possessions.
The Jets later announced that Smith is inactive for Sunday's game in Kansas City with a shoulder injury, leaving the Jets with Matt Simms -- who was recently added from the practice squad -- as their No. 2 QB.
The Jets, though, are still holding out a very slim hope that Smith can still develop into a franchise quarterback, even if John Idzik doesn't sound confident that will happen.
Still, in a lost season, it makes the most sense to let Smith play. The worst-case scenario is a high draft pick, which couldn't hurt this roster.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the league at the midway point and previews Saints-Panthers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.