Around the NFL

Geno Smith could start again for Jets by Week 10

Published: Nov 02, 2014 at 01:54 AM

Michael Vick is auditioning for a starting role somewhere else next season, which is why his time as the Jets' starting quarterback could be short.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay First that the Jets could go back to second-year passer Geno Smith as early as next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, because it's clear that Vick is not the long-term solution at quarterback, per team sources.

Smith has already been benched twice this season, the latest following a disastrous start against the Bills during which Smith tossed a pick on three straight possessions.

The Jets later announced that Smith is inactive for Sunday's game in Kansas City with a shoulder injury, leaving the Jets with Matt Simms -- who was recently added from the practice squad -- as their No. 2 QB.

The Jets, though, are still holding out a very slim hope that Smith can still develop into a franchise quarterback, even if John Idzik doesn't sound confident that will happen.

Still, in a lost season, it makes the most sense to let Smith play. The worst-case scenario is a high draft pick, which couldn't hurt this roster.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the league at the midway point and previews Saints-Panthers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Bears-Steelers

NFL.com's Jelani Scott breaks down four things to watch for when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Chicago Bears on Monday night.
news

Baker Mayfield: Browns 'are bought in' following big win over Bengals, Odell Beckham's release

With the 4-4 Browns seemingly at a crossroads, embattled QB Baker Mayfield put together perhaps his finest performance of the season in a 41-16 win over the Bengals. He was equally impressive in how he addressed Odell Beckham's departure, which followed a series of recent incidents involving the star wideout.
news

Rams LB Von Miller (ankle) inactive for 'SNF' vs. Titans

Von Miller's anticipated Rams debut will have to wait at least another week. The club listed the LB among its Week 9 in actives due to an ankle injury.
news

Sam Darnold on 3-INT day in Panthers loss: 'I'm fully aware I didn't play my best football today'

Sam Darnold's well-documented struggles continued Sunday as the quarterback threw three interceptions in the Panthers' 24-6 loss to the Patriots.
news

Raiders to sign veteran WR DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson wasn't without a team for long. The Las Vegas Raiders are signing the veteran wide receiver, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 9 action. 
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) inactive vs. 49ers

After not logging a single practice this past week, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins will not play against the 49ers in Week 9.
news

Jaguars LB Josh Allen sacks, intercepts Bills QB Josh Allen to make NFL history

In a rare showdown between opponents with the same listed name, Jaguars LB Josh Allen sacked and intercepted Bills QB Josh Allen and recovered his fumble in a shocking 9-6 Jacksonville upset. All three plays were firsts for two players sharing a first and last name.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) returns after brief exit vs. Bills

Trevor Lawrence is back. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft returned to the field versus the Bills after he was briefly questionable with an ankle injury late in the second quarter.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 9 games

Panthers center Matt Paradis was carted into the locker room in the first quarter with a knee injury and will not return against New England. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Sunday.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) active, expected to start vs. Patriots

Carolina's starting quarterback is back after a week of uncertainty. Sam Darnold is active and is expected to start at QB on Sunday afternoon as the Panthers host the New England Patriots.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 9 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW