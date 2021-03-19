Around the NFL

Bengals to release eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins

Published: Mar 19, 2021 at 12:24 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The move many saw coming has finally arrived in Cincinnati.

The Bengals are releasing defensive tackle ﻿Geno Atkins﻿, coach Zac Taylor told reporters Friday.

A potential parting of ways between Atkins and the Bengals had been a possibility for months because of a combination of factors: his existing contract, his age and his lack of availability in 2020. After appearing in 16 games in all but one season from 2010-2019, Atkins played in a career-low eight contests in 2020, recording one tackle.

Meanwhile, the Bengals finished as the league's 29th-ranked defense against the run, punctuating a need for more help up front. After signing Saints edge rusher ﻿Trey Hendrickson﻿ and Browns interior defender ﻿Larry Ogunjobi﻿ this week, the Bengals demonstrated they're aware of their faults -- and of their financial albatrosses.

Atkins was due to account for a cap hit of $14.7 million in 2021, his age-33 season, and was due $12.2 million in non-guaranteed money, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The only part of Atkins' cap hit that had already been paid out was the prorated portion of his signing bonus, which he received back in 2018. Releasing Atkins was an easy mathematical move.

That's not to say Atkins wasn't worth the money prior to 2020, of course, and he could rediscover such effectiveness once fully healthy in 2021. It just won't be with the Bengals, who are turning the page toward a younger future and aren't done looking for more help at defensive tackle, per Garafolo.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

Days after signing journeyman signal-caller ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ to a one-year deal, the Texans swung a trade Friday for Bengals quarterback ﻿Ryan Finley. Plus, other moves we're monitoring around the NFL on Friday.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster agrees to one-year deal to return to Pittsburgh Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported Friday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport adds the deal is worth $8 million.
news

Justin Simmons, Broncos agree to terms on four-year, $61M deal

﻿Justin Simmons﻿ is staying in Denver for the long haul. The Broncos have agreed to terms with their star safety on a four-year, $61 million contract with $35 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bengals signing ex-Vikings tackle Riley Reiff

The Cincinnati Bengals finally added an offensive lineman to help protect ﻿Joe Burrow﻿. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday the Bengals are signing offensive tackle ﻿Riley Reiff. 
news

Urban Meyer: Jaguars not considering trading QB Gardner Minshew 'at this point'

Teams might be calling the Jacksonville Jaguars trying to pry away quarterback Gardner Minshew﻿, but new coach Urban Meyer said the club isn't reciprocating that interest. Yet.
news

Kyle Long on return to NFL with Chiefs: 'It's the renaissance year for me, the rebirth'

Former Bears guard Kyle Long took a year off in "retirement" before signing with the Chiefs this week. The three-time Pro Bowler said the season off helped him regain his vigor. 
news

Jim Irsay sees a 'golden era' of Colts football coming to Indy

An eternal optimist, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay believes his coaching staff will be able to help former first-round pick Carson Wentz return to form.
news

New Bears QB Andy Dalton: 'They told me I was the starter'

Upon his first meeting with the media after signing with the Bears, former Bengals starting QB Andy Dalton said he's in Chicago to be QB1 as the team told him he would be the starter and that was a chief reason behind his signing.
news

Two-time Super Bowl champion C David Andrews returning to Patriots

Center David Andrews is returning to the Patriots, NFL Network's Kim Jones reported. Andrews will be signing a four-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Bears WR Allen Robinson accepts franchise tag

Chicago Bears wide receiver ﻿Allen Robinson﻿ has officially accepted his franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Bears releasing former Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller

The Chicago Bears are releasing two-time Pro Bowl and one-time All-Pro cornerback ﻿Kyle Fuller﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW