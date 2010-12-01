Geno Atkins - Bengals - 2020 Man of the year nominee

Demonstrates Dedication and Commitment to Community Efforts in Years Past

Geno was named an NFLPA Community MVP for his Atkins Week of Giving in both 2018 and 2019. Each year, this seven-day campaign directly impacts over 350 people in Cincinnati through holiday gifts, donations, dental services, charitable events and other surprises like providing new furniture, paying for car repairs, an annual holiday party at Cincinnati Children's, providing a car to a family in need, and providing blankets to the homeless.

Through his Atkins Week of Giving campaigns, Geno was also nominated as a finalist for the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award in both 2018 and 2019, and honored at Super Bowl each of those corresponding years. The Alan Page Community Award is the highest honor the NFLPA can bestow upon a player, and annually recognizes one player who goes above and beyond to serve communities in his team city and hometown.

Geno served as a key ambassador for the American Diabetes Association and was an integral part of their Team Tackle initiative.

Geno visited Washington D.C. on two occasions on behalf of the organization and spent time meeting with congressmen and women on Capitol Hill to discuss the challenges that the diabetes population faces throughout the United States.