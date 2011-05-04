General managers weigh in with which team had best draft

The Titans were also high on Dalton, but went with Jake Locker eighth overall. Locker will end up getting a deal worth at least $25 million guaranteed, with a max value approaching $50 million (assuming there is no rookie salary cap). The 35th pick in 2010, meantime, made $3.5 million guaranteed and a max of $5.3 million. You have to wonder if Locker will be better than Dalton, much less that much better than Dalton. The Bengals were thrilled the kid was still there when they made their second pick, that's for sure.