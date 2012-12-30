Gene Smith to be fired as Jacksonville Jaguars GM

An ugly season for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012 has the organization thinking differently about 2013.
NFL head coach tracker
NFL Network's Michael Lombardi said Sunday on "First on the Field" that longtime general manager Gene Smith will be fired by the team.
Ian Rapoport reported Smith says he hasn't been informed of his fate and plans to fly back with the team, according to sources close to the GM.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that two player personnel directors, Jason Licht of the Arizona Cardinals and Tom Gamble of the San Francisco 49ers, loom as potential candidates in Jacksonville.
The Jaguars would like to retain first-year coach Mike Mularkey, according to reports, but we expect significant roster changes for the 2-13 team. Former owner Wayne Weaver urged Shad Khan to retain Smith, but it's no surprise the first-year owner wants to hand pick a successor.
UPDATE: Smith told The Florida Times-Union that he met with Khan on Thursday and will do so again Monday. Smith also confirmed that he hasn't been told he'll be fired.