Gatewood released by Lions to make room for Smith

Published: Aug 09, 2009 at 01:19 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have signed linebacker Spencer Smith and released Curtis Gatewood.

The Lions made the roster moves Sunday, the same day rookie tight end Brandon Pettigrew was healthy enough to return to the practice field for individual drills. He had been out with a thigh injury.

Rookie safety Louis Delmas, a second-round selection, did not practice because of a nagging knee injury that has sidelined him for several workouts.

Detroit coach Jim Schwartz said safety Daniel Bullocks will have his knee examined by Dr. James Andrews. After missing 2007 with a knee injury, Bullocks started 15 games last season for Detroit.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers QB Brock Purdy will postpone his upcoming UCL repair surgery due to inflammation

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will postpone his upcoming elbow surgery on his doctor's recommendation, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported late Tuesday night.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown on QB Jalen Hurts contract extension: 'You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he's going to go'

Eagles Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown realizes just how significant a contract extension is for QB Jalen Hurts this offseason and Brown didn't hesitate to express his devotion to Hurts,  "I love Philly. What I'm about to say … You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he's going to go," said Brown.

news

Move the Sticks: Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft 2.0

Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Ravens OC Todd Monken wants to exploit skill sets, sees QB Lamar Jackson as an 'underrated' passer

Ravens OC Todd Monken spoke of his offensive philosophy and the 'elite' skill set of QB Lamar Jackson at his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE