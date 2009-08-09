Gatewood released by Lions to make room for Smith

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have signed linebacker Spencer Smith and released Curtis Gatewood.
The Lions made the roster moves Sunday, the same day rookie tight end Brandon Pettigrew was healthy enough to return to the practice field for individual drills. He had been out with a thigh injury.
Rookie safety Louis Delmas, a second-round selection, did not practice because of a nagging knee injury that has sidelined him for several workouts.
Detroit coach Jim Schwartz said safety Daniel Bullocks will have his knee examined by Dr. James Andrews. After missing 2007 with a knee injury, Bullocks started 15 games last season for Detroit.
