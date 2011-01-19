Gates, Reed can't play, so Miller, Griffin added to AFC roster

San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates and Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed will not play in the annual all-star game, scheduled for Jan. 30 in Honolulu, because of injuries.
Gates was limited to 10 games because of the injury, but he still finished with 50 receptions for 782 yards and 10 touchdowns. Gates will be replaced by Oakland Raiders tight end Zach Miller, who will play in his first Pro Bowl after finishing the season with 60 receptions for 685 yards and five touchdowns.
Reed, also a seven-time Pro Bowl pick, will miss the game because of an undisclosed injury. He will be replaced by Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin, who was selected to his second Pro Bowl after posting 108 tackles and four interceptions this season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.