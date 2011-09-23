Gates questionable after leaving early from Friday's practice

Published: Sep 23, 2011 at 10:27 AM

San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Kansas City after leaving the field early during his first practice of the week on Friday, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Gates has been experiencing soreness from the torn plantar fascia he suffered last season.

Gates, who had no catches in last Sunday's 35-21 loss at New England, could make some history Sunday. He needs one touchdown to join Tony Gonzalez as the only tight ends in NFL history with at least 70 touchdowns.

The Chargers will likely be missing wide receiver Malcolm Floyd (groin), defensive end Corey Liuget (ankle) and safety Bob Sanders (knee), all of whom were listed as doubtful after not practicing this week.

Wide receiver Vincent Jackson (abdomen) missed only Thursday's practice and was listed as probable. Running back Mike Tolbert (calf) practiced for the first time this week and also was listed as probable.

For a full team-by-team breakdown of the league's latest injury news, check out NFL.com's Injury Report.

