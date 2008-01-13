Gates active, plays against Colts; Neal out

San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates is uniform and came in during the second play of Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Chargers will be without starting fullback Lorenzo Neal, who was one of eight players deactivated prior to the game.
Gates was listed as doubtful on the Chargers' injury report Friday after missing his third straight day of practice due to an injured toe. He was injured during the second quarter of Sunday's 17-6 wild-card win over the Titans, and as recently as Thursday was not able to put any pressure on the toe.
Neal returned to practice on Wednesday exactly one month after breaking his lower left leg. He was officially listed as questionable after practicing on both Thursday and Friday.
In addition to Neal, the Chargers also deactivated quarterback Charlie Whitehurst, cornerbacks Cletis Gordon and Paul Oliver, linebacker Anthony Waters, receiver Malcom Floyd, tight end Scott Chandler and defensive tackle Brandon McKinney.
Wide receiver Marvin Harrison started for the Colts. Harrison injured his left knee against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 and was forced to sit out all but one game the remainder of the season. Tight end Ben Utecht, who was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, is also active.
The inactive players for the Colts are receiver Craphonso Thorpe, running back Clifton Dawson, defensive backs Keiwan Ratliff and Brannon Condren, linebacker Brandon Archer, offensive tackle Corey Hilliard, guard Michael Toudouze and defensive tackle Dan Klecko.