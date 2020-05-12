Gase: What Frank Gore brings to Jets is 'really hard to teach'

Frank Gore's age has been, for the longest time, but a number.

That changed slightly in 2019, when Gore's first and only season in Buffalo -- his age 36 campaign -- saw him fall short of 600 rushing yards for the first time in his career (he finished with 599). Instead of marveling at his ability to stave off Father Time, the football world gradually started to see that yes, Gore really was on the other side of 35.

Such a realization did not prevent the Jets from signing the running back just days before his 37th birthday. The reason: The Taurus with a turbo can still be an asset to an NFL team.

"Frank brings something that is really hard to teach," Jets coach Adam Gase explained to the team's official website. "He's a natural leader. He's the kind of guy that guys respect around the NFL. He's done a great job as far as helping younger players that are in the room. I think he's a good teammate especially the last three or four years in that backup role and the supporting role of whoever that starter is. He's a great guy for Le'Veon [Bell] to be around. Those two guys can really do some damage together.