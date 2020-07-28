Gase on Jamal Adams trade: 'We want guys who want to be here'

Adam Gase drew the ire of ex-Jet Jamal Adams prior to the safety being traded to Seattle. The coach attempted to take the high road when probed about the disgruntled player.
"We wish (Jamal Adams) nothing but the best," Gase said Tuesday, per NFL Network's Kim Jones, noting Adams is a tremendous player. "We want nothing but the best for him. Hopefully he has great success in Seattle."
Gase was the subject of Adams' flamethrower during an interview with the New York Daily News last week, which included the safety suggesting the coach never addressed the team. Gase denied all the accusations and said the team is ready to move on.
"We want guys who want to be here. Obviously, he didn't want to be here anymore, so the decision was made to move on," Gase said. "It's a team game."
The Jets traded Adams and a fourth-round pick on Saturday for veteran safety Bradley McDougald, two first-round picks and a third-rounder.
Gase wasn't interested in dissecting each part of Adams' issues with the Jets organization before the trade.
"That's a done deal and I'm going to focus on the players currently on our roster," he said.
That roster no longer sports what was its most talented player after Adams forced his way out in part because he didn't believe the coach had what it takes to build a winner.
The starting QB, however, made it clear while speaking to reporters that he has his coach's back.
"He's the right leader for this team," Sam Darnold said.