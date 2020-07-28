Gase on Jamal Adams trade: 'We want guys who want to be here'

Adam Gase drew the ire of ex-Jet Jamal Adams prior to the safety being traded to Seattle. The coach attempted to take the high road when probed about the disgruntled player.

"We wish (Jamal Adams) nothing but the best," Gase said Tuesday, per NFL Network's Kim Jones, noting Adams is a tremendous player. "We want nothing but the best for him. Hopefully he has great success in Seattle."

Gase was the subject of Adams' flamethrower during an interview with the New York Daily News last week, which included the safety suggesting the coach never addressed the team. Gase denied all the accusations and said the team is ready to move on.