Around the NFL

Gase: Jets looking to 'lessen the load' for Le'Veon Bell

Published: May 04, 2020 at 03:26 AM

The Jets are looking for another running back. Not to replace Le'Veon Bell, and the solution could already be on the roster. Regardless, they want to give their primary rusher a partner.

If last year was any indication, they really need to.

"I do think we have some guys that can help maybe lessen the load on Bell] to where it's not all on him," New York coach Adam Gase recently said, [per ESPN. "Hopefully, we can get some of the younger backs to where we can make a good one-two punch to where we can really excel instead of feeling like it's just all on him all the time."

The latter formula failed in 2019. Bell averaged a career-low 3.2 yards per carry last season, which was also the worst mark in franchise history (minimum 175 carries). And that was with him averaging the fewest attempts in his career (16.3). The former All-Pro still had 245 more touches than the next Jets RB (Bilal Powell), the fourth biggest disparity in the league behind Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott and Leonard Fournette. They're all at least three years younger than the 28-year-old Bell.

Free agency and the draft didn't deliver obvious answers to New York's lack of backfield depth. Bell's backups include Kenneth Dixon, Josh Adams and rookie La'Mical Perine. At the very least, help could be on the way in the form of better blocking and a revamped passing attack led by third-year QB Sam Darnold. The Jets added speedy targets Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims to complement possession receiver Jamison Crowder. Moreover, promising tight end Chris Herndon is on track to return after missing virtually all of last season to suspension and injury.

Those additions, combined with new offensive tackles George Fant and rookie Mekhi Becton, should bolster a Jets unit that ranked last in total offense, 31st in scoring offense and 31st in rushing in 2019.

"If you have the vertical threats like I think we're going to have with the wide receivers now, hey, maybe we'll start seeing two-high zone instead of them just focusing on one guy in the receiving corps," Gase said. "... You've got some guys who can do some different things there and stretch the field vertically. That was something Chris was really good at.

"Now, all of a sudden, Le'Veon is seeing lighter boxes, which he didn't see a lot last year. We saw loaded boxes for the most part. We didn't do a good enough job winning in the passing game to open some of that stuff up."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans HC Demeco Ryans: 23 injured players 'doesn't stop our process' for preparing for Bengals

There were 23 players listed on the Houston Texans' injury report Wednesday, but head coach Demeco Ryans isn't allowing it to alter the process for preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

Lamar Jackson on Ravens D: 'I believe our defense has no weakness'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson thinks very highly of Baltimore's defense, which he believes doesn't have a weakness so far. 
news

NFL to allow college all-star game participation for draft-eligible underclassmen

The NFL has informed all 32 teams that draft-eligible underclassmen are now allowed to participate in three college all-star games, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: Four things to watch for in Panthers-Bears on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch when the Carolina Panthers visit the Chicago Bears on "Thursday Night Football".
news

Week 10 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Giants to start rookie QB Tommy DeVito vs. Cowboys; Matt Barkley elevated to backup role

New York Giants rookie quarterback will start for New York in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Brian Daboll announced on Wednesday.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs highlight Players of the Week

Following Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, Texans QB C.J. Stroud and Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs highlight the league's Players of the Week.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson not expected to travel with team to Germany amid reliability questions

Amid questions about his reliability, Patriots CB J.C. Jackson will stay behind in a move the club hopes will be a mental reset, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett amid 2023 season: 'I'm nearing my prime, the peak of my powers'

Browns DE Myles Garrett told "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday that he believes he's entering the prime of his career as he leads Cleveland's defense into one of the top units in the league during the 2023 season.
news

Healthy for first time since Week 1, Lions offensive line ready 'to put on a show'

With Detroit's offensive line nearing full strength, Lions OG Jonah Jackson expressed his excitement for the possibility of the unit playing a string of games together after the team's bye week.
news

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing expects QB Kyler Murray to run like he normally does in return

With Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray poised to make his 2023 debut Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Drew Petzing suggested there will be no restrictions on the QB's return.