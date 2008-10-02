Garza represents growing impact of NFL on Hispanic community

As part of its international strategy, the NFL is constantly looking to spread the game throughout Latin America and around the world. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a recent chat on NFL.com: "We would love to play a regular-season game in Mexico as early as 2009. Since our first regular-season game in 2005, we have expanded our regular-season games internationally. We have great fans in Mexico and would like to bring more games and more football to our fans there."