Gary Kubiak will remain Ravens' offensive coordinator

Chalk one name off the list of potential head coaching candidates.
The Ravens announced Sunday night that offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak will remain with the team in that capacity.
"It is flattering and humbling to be invited to interview for a number of NFL head coaching positions, and I greatly appreciate these opportunities," Kubiak said. "But I have decided to stay with the Ravens. This is a special organization and we, like (John) Harbaugh says, are building something great. I want to be a part of that and contribute in whatever ways I can."
With the Ravens eliminated from postseason contention Saturday, it was expected interest in Kubiak would ramp up. After all, Kubiak has the experience (eight seasons in charge of the Texans) and found a measure of success in Houston. He led the team to the playoffs in consecutive seasons before being fired in 2013.
In his first year running Baltimore's offense, Kubiak impressed, leading the NFL's No. 12-ranked attack. A disciple of Mike Shanahan's zone-blocking scheme in Denver, the unheralded Justin Forsett had a career year, rushing for 1,200-plus yards.
Instead of going through the rigors of another head coaching job, though, Kubiak will look to replicate the success he and Joe Flacco enjoyed in 2014.
