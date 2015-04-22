Gary Kubiak to benefit from playing Ravens in Week 1?

John Elway played his entire professional career with the Denver Broncos, then moved to the front office. As such he has never experienced competing against a former team in the NFL.
But the Broncos executive vice president told the team's official website on Tuesday that coach Gary Kubiak facing off against the Baltimore Ravens to open the season could give him the advantage, because he knows the players so well.
"Gary's got a lot of relationships in Baltimore; they had a tremendous year there last year with him at the helm of the offense," Elway said. "It's always probably good for him to see the guys that he coached with last year but also knows them a little bit, too. So we'll have our hands full and plus, he knows them pretty well, so it'll be a good start."
Knowing a player's tendencies in certain situations -- like where quarterback Joe Flacco likes to go with the football in key spots -- can be an advantage for Kubiak's new team. Facing those players right off the bat, before the Ravens have time to fully integrate the minutia of their new scheme, is also a plus.
The Broncos will get to face their own former coach, John Fox, when they head to Chicago in Week 11. Elway, however, was more focused on his team getting off to a good start. After facing the Ravens, the Broncos head to Arrowhead to face the Chiefs on a short week, then travel to Detroit to face another playoff team.
"Obviously we've got to get off to a quick start with four out of our first six on the road," Elway said. "But to open at home will help, and then a short week that following week, I think overall it's a--for having to play seven playoff teams--it's a decent schedule."
If the Broncos start off strong with a healthy Peyton Manning the back end of the schedule is more favorable to a veteran team, with three of the final four games at Mile High.
