Around the NFL

Gary Kubiak to benefit from playing Ravens in Week 1?

Published: Apr 22, 2015 at 01:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

John Elway played his entire professional career with the Denver Broncos, then moved to the front office. As such he has never experienced competing against a former team in the NFL.

But the Broncos executive vice president told the team's official website on Tuesday that coach Gary Kubiak facing off against the Baltimore Ravens to open the season could give him the advantage, because he knows the players so well.

"Gary's got a lot of relationships in Baltimore; they had a tremendous year there last year with him at the helm of the offense," Elway said. "It's always probably good for him to see the guys that he coached with last year but also knows them a little bit, too. So we'll have our hands full and plus, he knows them pretty well, so it'll be a good start."

Knowing a player's tendencies in certain situations -- like where quarterback Joe Flacco likes to go with the football in key spots -- can be an advantage for Kubiak's new team. Facing those players right off the bat, before the Ravens have time to fully integrate the minutia of their new scheme, is also a plus.

The Broncos will get to face their own former coach, John Fox, when they head to Chicago in Week 11. Elway, however, was more focused on his team getting off to a good start. After facing the Ravens, the Broncos head to Arrowhead to face the Chiefs on a short week, then travel to Detroit to face another playoff team.

"Obviously we've got to get off to a quick start with four out of our first six on the road," Elway said. "But to open at home will help, and then a short week that following week, I think overall it's a--for having to play seven playoff teams--it's a decent schedule."

If the Broncos start off strong with a healthy Peyton Manning the back end of the schedule is more favorable to a veteran team, with three of the final four games at Mile High.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast delves into the 2015 NFL schedule, grading the prime-time games and highlighting the Week 1 matchups. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys clinch second straight playoff trip thanks to Giants win

Despite a 40-34 overtime loss to the the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dallas clinched a playoff berth.

news

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers on lateral that led to loss: 'I didn't see Chandler Jones at the time'

Reacting instinctively, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers received a lateral, then backtracked in search of a new target. He found one in quarterback Mac Jones near midfield, but didn't see the man wearing No. 55 in silver and black.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Rams-Packers game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 15 action.

news

Chiefs clinch seventh straight AFC West title, eighth consecutive playoff berth with OT win over Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 30-24 on Sunday to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West division crown.

news

Bears' Justin Fields becomes third QB in NFL history with 1,000-yard rushing season

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields made NFL history by surpassing 1,000 rush yards in a season.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 15 Sunday.

news

Falcons DC Dean Pees transported to hospital after on-field collision during pregame; Frank Bush to call defensive plays vs. Saints

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was involved in an on-field collision during pregame and was transported to a local New Orleans hospital, the team announced.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) active vs. Cowboys

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is active for the team's Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Bills' Josh Allen 'pretty positive' he will see Dolphins again after four-TD performance to clinch playoffs

Bills quarterback Josh Allen showed against Saturday night why Buffalo is a front runner in the AFC thanks to a four-touchdown, 304-yard passing performance in a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins.

news

Injury roundup: Bengals WRs Tyler Boyd (finger), Tee Higgins (hamstring) expected to play vs. Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Tyler Boyd (finger) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) are both expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Bills clinch fourth straight playoff berth with win over Dolphins

The Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth with their win Saturday night over the Miami Dolphins. They're the first AFC squad to punch a playoff ticket.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE