Gary Kubiak-John Elway bond hatched Broncos' Super Bowl run

"He's very uncomfortable, at times, taking credit," Davis said. "He's not comfortable being the face or getting credit for the success we had. He prefers to be in the background. He does have the perfect temperament for it. He knows exactly when to be more vocal and be authoritative, and he knows how to sit in the back and let someone else get the credit. There was one time where he did get a little -- it was out of character for Kubiak -- he was pissed off. He let us have it in an offensive meeting room. We didn't play well. It didn't happen a lot. Sometimes you do let things slide when you get used to a coach and know how he is. This particular time, he let us have it and because he doesn't say a lot, when he speaks, you listen."