Gary Kubiak could revive Ravens running game

Nowadays, Kubiak is still patrolling NFL sidelines. Only now he's doing it as a coach as opposed to a player. All of which is a long way around to setting up this week's Going Deep. Now that the former top Texan is calling plays in Baltimore, what does it mean for the Ravens offense. My pal Alex Gelhar did a great job breaking down the film in his latest Film Study column, but now we're going inside the numbers to see how Kubiak's arrival in B-more will impact Joe Flacco and company.