Gary Kubiak, Chuck Pagano among new assistants on the spot

Kubiak has consistently produced top-10 offenses without the benefit of elite quarterbacks. An ideal fit for the new regime, Cousins is the only NFL signal-caller with at least 1,000 passing yards and a 100 or better passer rating on play-action throws in each of the past four seasons, per Pro Football Focus. Cook is one of the most talented tailbacks ever to play under Kubiak and new offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Rick Dennison, who has served on the same staff as Kubiak for 18 seasons in a variety of roles with various teams, with the tandem demonstrating an uncanny knack for turning undrafted players and late-round fliers into 1,000-yard rushers. Perhaps most importantly, a beleaguered offensive line that led the league in Football Outsiders' blown blocks metric won't be tasked with holding protection for seven-step quarterback drops and deeper passing routes.