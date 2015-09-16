Gary Kubiak: Broncos don't want to be 'out of whack'

Marrying the philosophies of Gary Kubiak's scheme with the strengths (and limitations) of 39-year-old quarterback Peyton Manning could take time. On Tuesday, Kubiak acknowledged the challenge, admitting the offense was "out of whack" during the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Ravens.
In the third quarter, Manning threw a pick six and the offense had two three-and-outs. Eleven of 15 plays in the quarters were designed passes. In the fourth quarter, Denver ran on 11 of 17 plays.
"We would like to be balanced," Kubiak said, via ESPN.com. "That's one thing that we'd like to be and hopefully we can get back there this week, but to be balanced you have to feel like you're making some headway running the ball and we weren't until the end of the game."
You can safely assume the Broncos aren't thrilled with the timing of their Week 2 matchup, a Thursday night affair on the road against the Chiefs (airing on CBS and NFL Network). That is not an ideal time or setting to get your house in order.