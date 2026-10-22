Garrett Wilson doesn't just want to win. He wants to win with the Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- On an August afternoon, Garrett Wilson walked into a boardroom at the New York Jets facility feeling lighter. For a few days, he'd been dealing with a stomach bug.

"I'm all right," he said. "I lost some weight. I'm good."

Stomach issues aside, at that moment Wilson was feeling good, about himself, about the state of the Jets, about the offense Frank Reich was installing -- and about the culture Aaron Glenn was building. He spoke confidently, suggesting it wasn't a matter of if the Jets were going to turn it around, but when.

"We've been building the village for four or five years now," Wilson told The Athletic. "It's about to be done, and that's just the way I see it. This is the year we finish it."

Through six weeks, the Jets are 2-4. There are clear signs of progress, perhaps none more than the way they've hung with three teams (Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots) expected to compete for the playoffs. But simply hanging tough is not going to cut it -- not for Glenn as he aims to prove to owner Woody Johnson that he deserves to stick around, nor for Wilson, an ultracompetitor who is wholly tired of losing. Recently, Wilson's father, Kenneth Wilson, explained to The Athletic that above all else, Wilson wants to win; it's priority No. 1. Priority No. 2 is winning while contributing, and No. 3 is, if the Jets are going to lose, it has to be while going about things the right way.

In two of the Jets' losses this season -- to the Chicago Bears and Patriots -- Wilson was hardly involved in the passing game until it was too late. He finished the loss to the Bears with only four targets. Against the Patriots, he had two heading into the fourth quarter.

At New England on Sunday, he didn't hide his frustration. He walked off the field and into the tunnel as he let his frustration out. In the locker room after the game, Wilson chatted with a Jets public relations staffer -- as is common before any news conference -- for a lengthy stretch before he stood in front of the media and fielded a series of questions aimed to decipher how he felt about his lack of involvement.

Throughout his Jets career, Wilson has had his share of media gaggles in which his lack of involvement, almost always in a loss, became a main topic of conversation. Often, Wilson was unable (or unwilling) to hide his frustration. In 2024, some in the Jets building (and close to Wilson) wondered whether he'd request a trade, especially as his relationship with Aaron Rodgers blew up and the team succumbed to dysfunction.

Instead, Wilson signed a four-year, $130 million contract extension in the offseason, a few months after Glenn was hired as coach. He's signed through 2030.

Yet, here we are again -- many openly wondering whether he's unhappy. Keep in mind: Just seven days before the loss to the Patriots, Wilson was beaming. His smile lasted through all of Glenn's postgame victory speech, especially as he watched a couple of his young teammates get game balls for their performance in a win over the Cleveland Browns.

"Man, that's why we're so sick when it doesn't go that way," Wilson said afterward. "Coming out on top and seeing all the guys in here after -- not just the guys on the team, the staff, everyone that put their effort towards this win. It's what it's all about."

That's what sometimes gets lost in the conversation around Wilson. It's not just that losing makes him sick. It's not just that he desperately wants to win.

"I think," Kenneth Wilson told The Athletic last week, "he's hoping that he can help turn this around here. I'm certainly hoping we get to do that."

There's something about the way Wilson plays football, and how much he cares, that has captivated an often-frustrated fanbase. He's maintained such a positive reception even as things have repeatedly crumbled around him since he was drafted in 2022. The Jets started 6-3 in Wilson's rookie year, and they've gone 18-47 since. Wilson lost only four games in three years at Ohio State and six during his three years on varsity at Lake Travis High School in Texas.

Losing kills him. It's something he'll never get used to.

"He's always been that way," his father said. "He would do whatever it took to win. He would sacrifice himself, his body. He'd do extra stuff. He'd play any position. He realizes his talent and ability, and he wants to be a contributor to winning."

The Jets haven't made it easy on him, but he's produced anyway. Just look at the list of wide receivers with the most receptions since 2022: Wilson is tied for ninth with Puka Nacua (with 350) during that span. He's caught passes from 10 quarterbacks -- a list that includes such names as Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trevor Siemian and Tim Boyle -- and played for five offensive play callers. On that top-10 list, only Michael Pittman (Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers) has caught passes from that many quarterbacks. Only Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders, Jets, Los Angeles Rams) has played for that many play callers.

In the offseason, Wilson spoke more excitedly about his newest offensive coordinator (Reich) than he had about any others in his NFL career; he was thrilled about the old-school nature of Reich's offense. And Reich has raved about Wilson. After Wilson's impressive performance against the Lions in Week 3 (10 catches, 107 yards, one touchdown), Reich compared his top receiver to a work of art.

"If it's a masterpiece of art that you're looking at, if it's a true masterpiece, you kind of keep coming back and looking at it, and you see it and appreciate different aspects of it every time you look at it, and you see something different," Reich said. "So, for me and for us as a coaching staff, it's been fun to watch and see. But also to learn to try to figure out, 'Oh, he can do this, he can do that. How do we fully utilize the things that he can do?'"

It would be fair to expect Wilson to receive a heavy dose of targets against a weak Miami Dolphins defense Sunday, especially in response to how little he was involved against New England. Glenn and Reich have been having conversations with Wilson in the aftermath of the loss to the Patriots -- but that's nothing new. Wilson and Glenn talk all the time.

"Me and Garrett have a great relationship," Glenn said. "He understands me, I understand him, and we have easy conversations. When things don't go our way, we have easy conversations. When things do go our way, we have easy conversations."

For his part, Wilson doesn't even think conversations necessarily need to be had; he knows where he stands, and he knows what coaches think of him. On Wednesday, he was asked whether he had (or would) talk to Reich about coming up with some more creative ways to get him the ball.

"They got it covered," Wilson said. "They talk to me, they seek me out. Those conversations don't even need to happen. They do everything in their power. It's just about taking advantage -- what looks we get, me having a sniper mentality when it's a play where I do have a chance to have an impact on the game. You gotta be spot on. They're on top of it. That's what they want it to be. They think that's a good recipe (to involve Wilson more) -- I don't need to convince them."

If the Jets lose to the 0-5 Dolphins, they'll have more problems than Wilson's target share. But it will always be a part of the conversation when they lose and he isn't getting the ball enough. If Wilson didn't get the ball and the Jets still win? That's easier for him to stomach.

On Oct. 12, Kay Adams posted a clip of her show in which a San Francisco 49ers podcast host suggested the 49ers should trade for Wilson to fix their wide receiver problem. Jets fans flooded her replies with anger. She learned her lesson: The next day, in response, she posted another video to X with the question: "Is Garrett Wilson the most untradeable player in the NFL?"

The truth is somewhere in the middle: The Jets currently have no intention of trading him, even if general manager Darren Mougey has shown he is willing to trade anyone. Last year, Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner, draft classmates, signed extensions at the same time, then Gardner was traded a few months later.

But it all speaks to the discourse around Wilson, as if the general public keeps waiting for Wilson to be "saved" from those dysfunctional Jets. It's at the root of why Wilson not only wants to win, but he also wants to win here.

In that boardroom in August, Wilson was asked about how he feels when the Jets are mocked -- and when his name is attached to it.

"That's the thing," he said, "I have a hard time saying it's not deserved."

Those who would suggest Wilson wants out might think the quote ended right there. But Wilson continued: "You gotta earn it where people respect you without asking for it. Our fans, people who want to have our side, people who have rolled with us, people who defend us -- it has come back to burn them. That stuff resonates with people. They hold on to that. Until we give them that (feeling of), 'they proved me right, they held down their end of it,' that's how it's going to be.

"I would say from the outside it's not ideal, but I take a lot of pride in: This s--'s all my fault. But I'm going to be the reason. It's about putting the power back in your hands as a player. Sometimes (as a player) you can feel like: You helped us, but you're on the Jets. You gotta keep taking the field. You got a chance to go score a touchdown or make a catch.

"So, I take it personal. But with that, it's not like I take it personally and I'm sad. It's more, I take it personal, and I also know I'm the one that's built for this. I'm the one that can handle all that stuff on social media that you read and still go put out a good football game. That's how I truly view it. This is hopefully going to be the year we make right on all these people that may have gotten burned before. It's all gonna come down to how we play on Sunday. That's all that matters in this league: Go get results, and people will stick up for you without you asking."

Does that sound like someone who wants to leave?

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.