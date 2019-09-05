Around the NFL

Garrett: Too early to say if Elliott will be on pitch count

Published: Sep 05, 2019 at 05:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Andrea-Hagemann_1400x1000
Andie Hagemann

Around The NFL Writer

Ezekiel Elliott is back in the mix after inking a six-year, $90 million contract extension.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was impressed with Elliott's first practice with the team since the running back's holdout began.

"Zeke did a great job," Garrett told reporters Thursday. "Like I said, he was in all the meetings and the walkthrough and he was limited in practice, but he did a good job working through it all. We'll just see what he's able to do today."

Garrett says the team will keep Zeke on the same plan Thursday as they ease him back to action.

"We'll start him off the same way -- dynamic warm up, individual period and just see what he's able to handle," Garrett said.

The Cowboys host NFC East rival New York Giants in their 2019 season opener on Sunday. But how much of Zeke will we see in the Cowboys' offense?

While Elliott had a strong first practice back, the team isn't stating yet whether or not the running back will be on a pitch count Sunday.

"I think it's too early for any of that," Garrett said.

However, the Cowboys aren't concerned about doing too much too soon with Elliott and are letting him decide what he feels comfortable with.

"You just want to have a plan and you recognize where he's been," Garrett said. "There's no question he's been working out, he's in good shape, his weight's good, all of that. But again he hasn't been practicing against pro football players so you just work your way back into it. He's an experienced guy. He's played a lot of football for us so we just use our best judgement based on what we see, his feedback, what he says to us -- how he feels -- all of that. You just take it step by step."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs WR Julio Jones picking up offense 'fairly quickly'

Newly signed Bucs WR Julio Jones details how quickly he's gotten up to speed with Tampa's offense.

news

Seahawks' Carroll praises growth of rookie RB Kenneth Walker III: 'I'm surprised he's so well-rounded'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gave a glowing review of rookie RB Kenneth Walker III ahead of Seattle's preseason opener vs. the Steelers.

news

Titans QB Malik Willis on preseason debut: 'A lot to learn from, a lot to look at on film'

Titans QB Malik Willis admits there's plenty of room for improvement following his preseason debut, but the rookie also displayed why he's such an intriguing prospect.

news

Bill Belichick on splitting play-calling duties in preseason opener: 'We're going through a process'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick split offensive play-calling duties between Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in Thursday night's 23-21 loss to the New York Giants.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Thursday's games

The New York Giants faced off with the host New England Patriots, while the Baltimore Ravens traveled to take on the Tennessee Titans to kick off Week 1 of the preseason.

news

Adam Shaheen trade to Texans off following failed physical; TE returns to Dolphins

Tight end Adam Shaheen, who had been traded to the Texans earlier this week, failed his physical in Houston and will be returned to the Dolphins.

news

Jets signing veteran OT Duane Brown to two-year contract following Mekhi Becton knee injury

The New York Jets have moved quickly to address their offensive line following Mekhi Becton's knee injury, signing veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown.

news

Tom Brady absent from Buccaneers practice for personal reasons, will not return until after Aug. 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed practice Thursday for personal reasons and will not return to the team until after the Bucs' second preseason game on Aug. 20, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters.

news

Patriots RB James White, Super Bowl LI hero, retiring after eight seasons in NFL

New England Patriots running back James White is retiring after eight NFL seasons. The hero of Super Bowl LI announced Thursday his decision to end his playing career.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 11

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday that QB Josh Allen will be among several starters sitting out on Saturday versus the Colts. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Thursday.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones, most starters won't play in preseason opener versus Giants

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Thursday that Jones and most starters will not play in the preseason opener versus Giants, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Matt Rhule not worrying about Christian McCaffrey's injury history: Panthers are thinking 'attack'

Christian McCaffrey missed 23 of the Carolina Panthers' past 33 games due to injury. But fear of another season derailed won't stop coach Matt Rhule from saddling up his top back.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW