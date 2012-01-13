Garrett reportedly will continue to call plays for Cowboys

When the Dallas Cowboys announced the hiring of Bill Callahan as their newest offensive line coach and offensive coordinator -- stripping the title from head coach Jason Garrett -- speculation was rampant that Garrett's days as the Cowboys' play caller soon would be over.
Not so says the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The newspaper reported Friday that Garrett will continue to call plays for the Cowboys offense next season, a responsibility he's had since 2007.
Led by quarterback Tony Romo and wide receiver Terrell Owens, the Cowboys had the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL during Garrett's first season on the Cowboys' coaching staff. In the four years since, the Cowboys have cracked the top 10 in scoring just one time and were 15th in the league this past season.