Garrett cut out to handle Cowboys chaos, but will he?

So no, Garrett doesn't need to win popularity contests with his 53-man roster. But he has to have the power to back demands for the accountability he so often referenced on Monday. And more importantly, he has to provide results and show those players he's capable of making them better, since part of his problem to this point has been the inconsistency of the offense since Tony Sparano (his line coach and the team's assistant head coach in 2007) bolted for Miami nearly three years ago.