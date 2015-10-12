Garrett: Cowboys will 'evaluate' QBs during bye week

The Dallas Cowboys aren't married to Brandon Weeden under center. Not with veteran Matt Cassel on the roster.
Coach Jason Garrett announced Monday that the team will examine the quarterback position on the heels of Sunday's 30-6 loss to the New England Patriots.
"I don't want to get into the whole thing," said Garrett. "We're gonna evaluate our quarterbacks, we're gonna evaluate our offensive line, we're gonna evaluate our tight ends, our receivers, our running backs, everybody on defense and everybody in the kicking game. We'll do that this week. We'll make any determinations as the week goes on."
Heading into their bye, Garrett refused to compare Weeden's strengths and weaknesses with the recently signed Cassel. Still, he stated that Cassel is "certainly comfortable enough" with the offense if Dallas calls on him to start against the Giants in Week 7.
Weeden struggled against the Patriots, finishing with just 188 yards and a costly pick over 38 attempts. His 72.4 completion percentage over four games looks less admirable when you consider what Pro Football Focus pointed out: Weeden's average depth of target of 7.2 yards ranks 30th in the NFL. That's dink-and-dunk territory.