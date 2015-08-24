Garrett: Cowboys weren't good early, middle or late

The loss left Jason Garrett sounding like he was rattling off a rejected Dr. Seuss manuscript.
"It wasn't very good on offense. It wasn't very good on defense. It wasn't very good in the kicking game. It wasn't good early, middle or late," he said.
"It wasn't a very good performance at all."
We won't make a big deal about a preseason loss in which 2/5 of the starting offensive line didn't play, Tony Romo threw one pass and Dez Bryant sat. Last preseason the Cowboys went 0-4, then won 12 regular season games.
Perhaps, the one area Garrett can point to as being most disappointing is not seeing any improvements from his running backs.
"We didn't run the ball very well," Garrett said, via the Dallas Morning News. "Obviously we were trying to control the line of scrimmage and didn't do a very good job of that.
"It was good to see those guys out there, but we obviously didn't run the ball real well."
All three top backs played. Darren McFadden started and carried three times for four yards. Lance Dunbar caught just two passes. And Joseph Randle, who was only cleared to play with an oblique strain early Sunday, ran seven times for 30 yards.
As we've said all along, with no obvious standout the Cowboys will deploy a committee approach this season. Nothing changed Sunday. At least all three backs are on the field now.
"We had to wait until everyone got healthy so that we can compete for the job," Randle said. "It's still a competition. We'll keep grinding every day."
The latest Around The NFL Podcast caps the weeklong Fantasy Extravaganza by talking undervalued and overvalued QBs and everyone's draft philosophies.