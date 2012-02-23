Garrard says he's feeling better, anticipating free agency

Published: Feb 23, 2012 at 02:24 AM

Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback David Garrard said Wednesday that his recovery from back surgery is going well and he's looking forward to the coming free-agency period.

"This is going to be a fun time," Garrard told the Florida Times-Union. "I've never been a free agent before. It's almost like you're being recruited again."

Garrard underwent surgery last fall to repair an injury suffered in training camp. The Jaguars cut him shortly before the season opener, and he missed the entire season.

Garrard told the newspaper that he's 90 to 95 percent recovered and thinks he'll be ready to conduct workouts for interested teams in March.

Garrard's comments are consistent with what his agent, Albert Irby, told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora earlier this month. Irby said Garrard was likely to be back in March or April, adding that a number of teams have asked about the former quarterback.

Garrard told the newspaper that he would prefer to start but would accept a position as a backup.

"I don't have a big ego," he said. "I love starting, I love being the guy that everybody looks up to. If that's not quite the situation ... I don't have any harsh feelings toward that."

Taken by the Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2002 NFL Draft, Garrard started every game he played in from 2007 to 2010, throwing for 12,460 yards with 71 touchdown passes against 41 interceptions. He said he bears no ill will toward the Jaguars, who finished with a 5-11 record, for cutting ties with him last year.

"I am so past that," he said. "Back then I was definitely upset, but just as the year went on, I just started feeling more bad for them. Those are my guys, those were my teammates. I wanted to be out there to go through the grind with them, but I couldn't. I eventually got over it. Move forward with new team, new teammates, new city. I don't look to the past; I just want to look to the future."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Steelers to interview Louis Riddick for general manager position

Former Pitt Panther Louis Riddick is in the running to return to Pittsburgh as general manager of the Steelers. Ian Rapoport reports that Riddick is scheduled to interview for the Steelers' GM job.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, civil rights leaders meet over Rooney Rule

A group of civil rights leaders called for replacing the Rooney Rule in a meeting Monday with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Seeking specific recruiting and hiring procedures for NFL executive and coaching positions, they also sought "meaningful consequences for teams that do not abide by the rules."
news

Giants GM Joe Schoen wants 'as many at-bats as you can get' in 2022 NFL Draft

Could New York Giants new general manager Joe Schoen be a mover and shaker in the 2022 NFL Draft? Armed with the No. 5 and 7 overall picks and aiming to restock Big Blue's talent-well, Schoen suggested that he could see value in trading back to stockpile additional selections.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW