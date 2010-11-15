Garrard's Hail Mary is GMC Never Say Never Moment of Week 10

Jacksonville Jaguars QB David Garrard's prayer answered in miracle finish is the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week for games played on November 11-15, the NFL announced on Friday. The GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.
With the game tied, 24-24, the Jacksonville Jaguars were down to one play, and only a miracle could prevent overtime. Jaguars QB David Garrard dialed up a Hail Mary pass, took the snap with three seconds left, heaved it from his own 45-yard line, and watched it bounce off a Houston defender and into the hands of WR Mike Thomas, giving the Jaguars a win and keeping their hopes alive in the AFC South.
David Garrard was selected from among three moments by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other two moments were the Dallas Cowboys rebound big in new head coach Jason Garrett's debut and New York Jets QB Mark Sanchez shakes off injury to lead the Jets to an overtime win.
After the regular season, fans will have a chance to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment Of The Year from among the 17 weekly winners. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.
Garrard's prayer answered in miracle finish
With the game tied, 24-24, the Jaguars were down to one play, and only a miracle could prevent overtime. David Garrard dialed up a Hail Mary pass, took the snap with 3 seconds left, heaved it from his own 45-yard line, and watched it bounce off a Houston defender and into the hands of WR Mike Thomas, giving the Jaguars a win and keeping their hopes alive in the AFC South.
Left for dead at 1-7, the Cowboys made a rare in-season coaching change, attempting to light a spark under a talented team. New head coach Jason Garrett immediately took control on the road against a Giants team many were saying was the NFC's best. His once-lifeless team was revitalized, as Dallas halted a five-game losing streak.
Sanchez shakes off injury to lead
[Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ) in OT
Sacked in the third quarter, Mark Sanchez staggered off the field with an injured calf. His backup was warming up, but Sanchez refused to come out of the game. Instead, he willed his team into overtime, where he eluded defenders and completed big gains, none bigger than a 37-yard TD pass to Santonio Holmes, giving the Jets an NFL-record second straight OT win on the road.