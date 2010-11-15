Garrard's Hail Mary is GMC Never Say Never Moment of Week 10

With the game tied, 24-24, the Jacksonville Jaguars were down to one play, and only a miracle could prevent overtime. Jaguars QB David Garrard dialed up a Hail Mary pass, took the snap with three seconds left, heaved it from his own 45-yard line, and watched it bounce off a Houston defender and into the hands of WR Mike Thomas, giving the Jaguars a win and keeping their hopes alive in the AFC South.