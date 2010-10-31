Garrard feels fine after trip to Dallas, should start for Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback David Garrard didn't experience any complications after flying to Dallas, a team official said Sunday, and remains in line to start against the Cowboys.
Garrard sustained a concussion during an Oct. 18 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and he couldn't play last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jaguars signed Todd Bouman just before the game, and he started at quarterback in the 42-20 loss.
Garrard has thrown for 838 yards and nine touchdowns with seven interceptions this season.