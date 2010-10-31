Garrard feels fine after trip to Dallas, should start for Jaguars

Published: Oct 31, 2010 at 02:46 AM

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback David Garrard didn't experience any complications after flying to Dallas, a team official said Sunday, and remains in line to start against the Cowboys.

Garrard was active for the game, the Jaguars later announced.

Garrard sustained a concussion during an Oct. 18 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and he couldn't play last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jaguars signed Todd Bouman just before the game, and he started at quarterback in the 42-20 loss.

Bouman was listed as the Jaguars' No. 3 quarterback against the Cowboys, meaning Trent Edwards is Garrard's backup. Edwards also missed the Chiefs game because of a right thumb injury.

Garrard has thrown for 838 yards and nine touchdowns with seven interceptions this season.

