Around the NFL

Garoppolo takes charge at Wednesday's Pats practice

Published: Aug 06, 2015 at 12:50 AM

At Wednesday night's Patriots practice, backup Jimmy Garoppolo was in charge.

While it was more about giving veteran Tom Brady the night off, it could be a symbolic moment for the Patriots' offense, at least through the first four games of the season if Brady's suspension is upheld by the courts.

And in the limelight, Garoppolo completed about 50 percent of his passes

"It's on, it's on -- every rep matters," Garoppolo said, via ESPN.com. "And when you get an opportunity like this to come out with the guys and have the majority of reps, it's a good thing and you have to take advantage of it. I'm pretty critical of myself. I think that's a good thing."

It will be interesting to see how many more of these chances Garoppolo gets before the start of the regular season given the Patriots were so adamant about giving Brady typical camp reps throughout the first week.

Needless to say, Bill Belichick wasn't adding anything to the situation.

"We don't have backups and starters, we just have a team," he said. "Everybody is out there competing. It's just a team, that's all. ... All the players will earn their playing time. Whatever they get, they'll earn it."

Right. What he said.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast features Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo sharing his thoughts on the upcoming season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants announce return of throwback blue uniforms for two games in 2022

The Giants are turning back the clock to 1987. New York announced the return of the team's blue uniforms from that era, which the Giants will wear for two "Legacy Games" this season: Week 4 vs. Chicago, and Week 13 vs. Washington.

news

Broncos named 2022 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

The Denver Broncos were named the 2022 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, ESPN announced Tuesday.

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo on track to be fully cleared by mid-August

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be fully cleared by mid-August, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Sean Payton admits he thinks he'll return to NFL sideline at some point

Sean Payton said in an interview with USA Today Sports that he'd be interested in a possible return to coaching as soon as the 2023 season, though the details of any deal would depend on circumstances and team.

news

Free-agent DB Deshazor Everett pleads guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving

Free-agent defensive back Deshazor Everett on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless driving following his involvement in a fatal single-car crash on Dec. 23, 2021, according to Loudoun County (Virginia) Court records.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, July 19

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder signed his rookie contract on Tuesday, the team announced.

news

DT Eddie Goldman informs Falcons he intends to retire

Falcons DT Eddie Goldman has informed the team he intends to retire just weeks after signing one-year deal.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame announces speech order for 2022 Class

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday the running order of speeches for the Class of 2022 Enshrinement ceremony, with former Green Bay Packers cornerback LeRoy Butler kicking things off and longtime NFL coach Dick Vermeil closing the show.

news

Carl Nassib hopes for fresh chance to continue NFL career: 'Got a lot in the tank'

Former Raiders DE Nassib already has a half-dozen years of NFL experience under his belt. He's also without a job with training camps opening in mere days. All he's looking for now is a fresh chance to continue his career.

news

Jets RB Breece Hall signs rookie contract ahead of training camp

The New York Jets have singed their entire 2022 draft class with the signing of RB Breece Hall on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Panthers unveil new all-black helmet, debut set for Week 10 of 2022 season

The Panthers announced Tuesday they will wear new black alternate helmets this season on 'Thursday Night Football' against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 10.

news

Joe Schoen expects to be 'nervous wreck' at first camp as Giants GM: 'It's always very stressful for me'

First-year Giants GM Joe Schoen told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post on Monday that he expects to be a "nervous wreck" when practices kick off on July 27, holding his breath and hoping no major injuries pop up.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW