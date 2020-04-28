Garoppolo among vets helped by draft; Rodgers among vets hurt

The Raiders wanted to add serious speed to their passing game, which is why they used the 12th overall pick on Alabama's Henry Ruggs III, who ran the combine's fastest 40 (4.27 second). In doing so, head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock just made life much easier on their star running back. Jacobs was a stud in his rookie season. He ran for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games and finished second in the voting for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Jacobs did all that while operating in an offense that nobody would classify as explosive. The Raiders' top pass-catcher was tight end Darren Waller, and the preseason dismissal of Antonio Brown left them without a receiver who could prevent safeties from lingering around the line of scrimmage. There are plenty of people who are bashing the Raiders for taking Ruggs when they could've had Jerry Jeudy (who went three picks later, to the Broncos) or CeeDee Lamb (who went five picks later, to the Cowboys). The thinking there is that Ruggs isn't as polished as those other two prospects. That's fine. What he can do is terrify defenders with his speed, and that quality will make Jacobs even more devastating in the near future.