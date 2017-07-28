Around the NFL

Gareon Conley signs rookie deal with Raiders

Published: Jul 28, 2017 at 11:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

Gareon Conley has signed his rookie contract with the Oakland Raiders on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday afternoon. The team later made the announcement official.

Selected No. 24 overall in this year's draft by the Raiders, the cornerback is the last of Oakland's nine-player draft class to sign his rookie deal. Conley's four-year contract includes 90 percent guaranteed money, a source informed of the deal told Rapoport.

Conley's signing comes amid an ongoing investigation by Cleveland police into a rape accusation made against him in April. Conley, 22, has vehemently denied the accusation. He has not been charged or arrested and no warrant has been issued.

Kevin Spellacy, Conley's attorney, told Rapoport on Saturday he would not confirm or deny if his client's case was going before a grand jury. Spellacy said Conley has cooperated "100 percent" with the investigation.

"Obviously, there is a high level of confidence from all sides and has been since the beginning that this will end up being something that he will allow Gareon Conley to be on the football field and not something that will continue further," Rapoport said on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live on Saturday. "[The Raiders] have a lot of confidence in what Conley has told them and in the due diligence that they did throughout this entire process."

Conley told Cleveland police in May he had a consensual sexual encounter with the woman who accused him of rape and denied assaulting her. Last week, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the investigation remains ongoing.

Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said a day after drafting Conley he was comfortable with the selection.

"I understand the issues involved," McKenzie told The MMQB. "But we did our research, and we read all the reports, and we did more than our due diligence. After all the information we got, we were comfortable with making this choice and confident in who this player is."

Conley is not subject to NFL discipline since the alleged incident occurred prior to the draft.

With Conley under contract, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis is the only first-round draft selection who hasn't sign his rookie deal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) comes off PUP list: 'It's been the journey that I've had to attack'

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari participated in individual drills Sunday after being removed from the physically unable to perform list. The two-time All-Pro missed all but 27 snaps of the 2021 season.

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt tests positive for COVID-19, will sit out rest of preseason

The Cardinals will be without J.J. Watt when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night after the veteran defensive end tested positive for COVID-19. Arizona added that Watt will also not travel with the team to Tennessee for next Saturday's preseason finale.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Gardner Minshew led Philadelphia's backups on two touchdown drives, while Joshua Dobbs secured the Browns' backup QB role behind Jacoby Brissett. Read what else we learned from Sunday's preseason action.

news

Tom Brady expected to return to Buccaneers on Monday

Bucs QB Tom Brady is expected to return to the team on Monday following an absence from training camp for personal reasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 21

Buccaneers G Aaron Stinnie suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Saturday night's preseason defeat to the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's games.

news

Kenny Pickett shines in Steelers' win, but Tomlin won't rush to make judgment on QB hierarchy

It might sound a little too good to be true, but Kenny Pickett could have a legitimate chance to win the starting job in Pittsburgh. Just don't tell that to Mike Tomlin.

news

Bears LB Roquan Smith returns to practice, intends to play out contract

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith ended his hold-in Saturday by participating in his first practice since training camp began. Smith now plans to play out the remainder of his contract.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

The Lions put their two-minute work from "Hard Knocks" into action during a close victory over the Colts, and the Bills displayed the ability to score at will under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

news

Panthers QB Matt Corral suffers Lisfranc injury in Friday's preseason game, likely ending rookie season

Matt Corral's rough preseason appears to have reached a premature finish due to a Lisfranc injury suffered in Friday night's loss to the New England Patriots, coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday. The injury will like end the rookie's season.

news

Lovie Smith: Nico Collins is 'capable' of being Texans' big-play receiver

After providing a highlight-reel TD catch in Week 2 of the preseason, Nico Collins is showing promise as the Texans' big-play receiver.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 20

Bills LB Von Miller told NFL Network's James Palmer on Saturday that he would not play in Saturday's preseason home game versus the Broncos. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's games.

news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on Ravens' preseason winning streak: 'I respect that approach'

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to extend their league-record 21-game preseason winning streak when they travel to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said this week he respects the serious approach the Ravens take in regards to the preseason record.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE