Around the NFL

Gardner Minshew after win over Colts: Young Jaguars 'got that swag about them'

Published: Sep 14, 2020 at 08:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The tank talk when it came to the 2020 Jacksonville Jaguars never passed a critical-thinking test. Instead of letting the nonsense linger, Gardner Minshew and his young teammates shut it up quickly.

The youthful upstarts parried every attack, outlasting the Indianapolis Colts, 27-20, to open the season with a divisional win.

"When they are playing with confidence, you love a young team that plays with confidence," Minshew said of his teammates, via the team's official website. "They have the energy.

"They got that swag about them."

Jaguars rookies played key roles all over the field. Undrafted running back James Robinson led the backfield with 62 yards on 16 carries and added a 28-yard reception; second-round receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. caught three passes for 37 yards, including a 15-yard TD.; first-round corner C.J. Henderson had an interception and three passes defended -- a big one on a fourth-and-4 to clinch the win; nose tackle DaVon Hamilton earned two tackles; and first-rounder K'Lavon Chaisson had two tackles and a pick that was negated by a defensive penalty.

Minshew, who threw just one incomplete pass on 20 attempts with three TDs, knows what it means to perform well in your first NFL game. It was last year in Week 1 when he took over for an injured Nick Foles, and Minshew Mania was unleashed.

"You always say 'I know I can play in this league', but until you do it...you know..." Minshew said. "I know this time last year that was the time when I was really like 'I really can do it.' Our guys have that same confidence where they know that they belong here, and not only do they belong, but they can be really good players for us."

The Jags stripped down the roster to allow younger players a chance to earn roles. They proved that plan wasn't completely insane in Week 1.

Credit should also go to the coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, who called a spectacular game and had Indy's head spinning.

Coach Doug Marrone said, despite his team being young and not together for most of the summer, it is the closest group he's led.

"I've always been constantly pushing this team, I've never gone back, I've never said, 'Hey, we've had this problem, we've had this problem, or I didn't like this, or I didn't like that,'" Marrone said. "I think a lot of us sometimes we can tend to lose faith in team, just the word team. And this team has really instilled that faith for me. And I can only talk about myself, about how they feel about each other, how close I feel to them-I feel, with no disrespect to any other team I've been on, outside of just being a line coach and having your own room, this is the closest I've felt to a team since I've been a head coach."

Wins have a way of making everything seem rosy. If the young bucks continue to play well, it will be a heck of a story out of Jacksonville. How the youth reacts when the first sign of difficultly presents itself in 2020 will truly tell the story of what sort of squad Marrone is leading.

Related Content

Adam Gase 'mad' at himself for allowing injured Le'Veon Bell to return to loss vs. Bills
news

Adam Gase 'mad' at himself for allowing injured Le'Veon Bell to return to loss vs. Bills

During Jets training camp, Le'Veon Bell and Adam Gase had a mild misunderstanding about the RB's hamstring. In Week 1 against the Bills, that hammy took center stage again.
Niners RB Jerick McKinnon scores in first game played in nearly 1,000 days
news

Niners RB Jerick McKinnon scores in first game played in nearly 1,000 days

The 49ers couldn't fend off Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in Week 1, but there was a silver lining in the 24-20 loss if you choose to see it in Jerick McKinnon's return.
What to watch for in Monday night's Week 1 games
news

What to watch for in Monday night's Week 1 games

Six things to watch in tonight's Monday Night Football doubleheader on ESPN, featuring the New York Giants hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans visiting the Denver Broncos. 
Panthers' Rhule 'not second-guessing' decision not to use McCaffrey on key 4th down
news

Panthers' Rhule 'not second-guessing' decision not to use McCaffrey on key 4th down

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule opted to go with fullback Alex Armah instead of Christian McCaffrey on a crucial fourth down. Armah was stuffed by the Raiders defense to secure the victory for Las Vegas.
Seahawks' Jamal Adams 'wasn't bored' in first game: 'I was having fun'
news

Seahawks' Jamal Adams 'wasn't bored' in first game: 'I was having fun'

After Jamal Adams was traded from the Jets to the Seahawks, his former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams suggested the star safety might get bored in Seattle's defense. In Sunday's victory over the Falcons, that could not have been further from the truth.
Sep 13, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Everson Griffen (97) chase down Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) as he runs for a first down in the first quarter of the game at SoFi. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
news

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch suffers broken collarbone, headed to IR 

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch suffered a broken collarbone and is headed to injured reserve after suffering the injury in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
news

Late missed FG spoils Bengals QB Joe Burrow's NFL debut

An impressive late-game drive set the stage for a 31-yard field goal that would've propelled Cincinnati into overtime. But, unfortunately for Joe Burrow and the Bengals, things took a turn for the worst.
49ers HC Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo has 'gotta play better'
news

49ers HC Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo has 'gotta play better'

Jimmy Garoppolo picked up where he left off in the Super Bowl. It resulted in another come-from-ahead loss for the 49ers. More criticism for Jimmy G and his missed throws is sure to follow. 
A member of the Dallas Cowboys kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
news

Dontari Poe lone Cowboys player to kneel during national anthem

During the playing of the "Star-Spangled Banner," the majority of the Dallas Cowboys players stood, while DL Dontari Poe took a knee. Across the field, the Rams had multiple players kneeling and some standing. 
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) points toward the sideline between plays during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings beat the Saints 26-20. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Saints LB Demario Davis signs three-year, $27M extension before Week 1 win

Demario Davis won twice this weekend. A day before helping the Saints beat the Buccaneers, the All-Pro linebacker signed a three-year extension worth $27 million with $18.35 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport reports.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Minneapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
news

No fans for Aaron Rodgers was 'one of the strangest experiences I've had in the NFL'

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in peak form on Sunday in Green Bay's 43-34 win over the Vikings, but it was still a very strange setting for the veteran playing in front of no fans. 
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) breaks up a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) in the end zone in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Chicago won 27-23.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL