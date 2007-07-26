Garcia haunts Browns for 13-10 win

Notes: Lions WR Kevin Johnson ruptured his Achilles' and is out for the season. ... Browns DB Gary Baxter strained a pectoral muscle in the first quarter and did not return. ... WR/KR Dennis Northcutt (1,570 yards) became the Browns career leader in punt return yardage. He passed Gerald "Ice Cube" McNeil, who had 1,545 yards from 1986-89. ... Lions DE Shaun Rogers injured his right knee in the first half. ... After missing two games with an arm infection, Browns rookie WR Braylon Edwards had three catches for 30 yards.