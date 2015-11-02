Gano's FG lifts Panthers over Colts in OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Graham Gano kicked a 52-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Carolina Panthers to a 29-26 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night to remain the NFC's only unbeaten team.
After Andrew Luck rallied the Colts from 17 points down in the final 7 1/2 minutes of regulation, both teams exchanged field goals in overtime.
Roman Harper then deflected Luck's pass over the middle to Coby Fleener and Luke Kuechly - who had dropped an earlier interception that would have sealed the game at the end of regulation - came up with the pick at the Colts 39.
Four plays later Gano hit the winner to extend the Panthers regular season winning streak to 11 games.
Cam Newton was 16 of 35 for 248 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 41 yards.
Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press