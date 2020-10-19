GameDay News & Info

Published: Oct 19, 2020 at 05:24 PM
Title Tune-In Series Synopsis Talent
NFL GameDay Morning Sundays 9AM ET Get set for all of Sunday’s action with Hall of Fame analysis, reports from stadiums around the league and our experts’ game picks. Host: Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Cynthia Frelund, Ian Rapoport, All reporters
NFL GameDay Live Sundays 1PM ET NFL Network takes you through the biggest moments from all of the day's action as they happen with in-progress up to the minute highlights from around the league. Host: Rhett Lewis, Omar Ruiz, Kyle Montgomery, Terrell Davis, James Jones, LaDainian Tomlinson
NFL GameDay Highlights Sundays 7:30PM ET Chris Rose breaks down all the highlights from Sunday's games and the most important postgame reactions around the League. Chris Rose
NFL GameDay Final Sundays 11:30PM ET Chris Rose wraps up your NFL Weekend with key highlights from every game including Sunday Night Football and the most important postgame reactions around the League. Chris Rose
NFL GameDay View Fridays 8PM ET Our panel of experts pick every game on the NFL schedule with insights from reporters around the country and in-depth statistical analysis, plus feedback from fans across the country as they make their vote on who will win each week. Host: Andrew Hawkins, Cynthia Frelund, Gregg Rosenthal
NFL GameDay Kickoff Thursdays 6PM ET Get set for the kickoff of Thursday Night Football with the NFL Network crew. Host: Colleen Wolfe, Steve Smith Sr., Joe Thomas, Michael Irvin

GMFB News & Info

Titans informed review of outbreak has concluded; fine possible

The NFL and NFL Players Association have informed the Tennessee Titans that their review of the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak has concluded, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, with a potential fine to come as penalization.
Week 6 Monday inactives: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills; Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

The official inactive players for tonight's games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, followed by the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 6 Fantasy Recap (aka Deep Sixed)

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines, players who either broke out or are faking you out in Week 6, waiver wire targets, players who you should either trade for or trade away, and the two Monday NFL games.
