|Title
|Tune-In
|Series Synopsis
|Talent
|NFL GameDay Morning
|Sundays 9AM ET
|Get set for all of Sunday’s action with Hall of Fame analysis, reports from stadiums around the league and our experts’ game picks.
|Host: Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Cynthia Frelund, Ian Rapoport, All reporters
|NFL GameDay Live
|Sundays 1PM ET
|NFL Network takes you through the biggest moments from all of the day's action as they happen with in-progress up to the minute highlights from around the league.
|Host: Rhett Lewis, Omar Ruiz, Kyle Montgomery, Terrell Davis, James Jones, LaDainian Tomlinson
|NFL GameDay Highlights
|Sundays 7:30PM ET
|Chris Rose breaks down all the highlights from Sunday's games and the most important postgame reactions around the League.
|Chris Rose
|NFL GameDay Final
|Sundays 11:30PM ET
|Chris Rose wraps up your NFL Weekend with key highlights from every game including Sunday Night Football and the most important postgame reactions around the League.
|Chris Rose
|NFL GameDay View
|Fridays 8PM ET
|Our panel of experts pick every game on the NFL schedule with insights from reporters around the country and in-depth statistical analysis, plus feedback from fans across the country as they make their vote on who will win each week.
|Host: Andrew Hawkins, Cynthia Frelund, Gregg Rosenthal
|NFL GameDay Kickoff
|Thursdays 6PM ET
|Get set for the kickoff of Thursday Night Football with the NFL Network crew.
|Host: Colleen Wolfe, Steve Smith Sr., Joe Thomas, Michael Irvin
GameDay News & Info
Published: Oct 19, 2020 at 05:24 PM