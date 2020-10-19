GameDay News & Info

NFL GameDay Morning Sundays 9AM ET Get set for all of Sunday’s action with Hall of Fame analysis, reports from stadiums around the league and our experts’ game picks. Host: Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Cynthia Frelund, Ian Rapoport, All reporters

NFL GameDay Live Sundays 1PM ET NFL Network takes you through the biggest moments from all of the day's action as they happen with in-progress up to the minute highlights from around the league. Host: Rhett Lewis, Omar Ruiz, Kyle Montgomery, Terrell Davis, James Jones, LaDainian Tomlinson

NFL GameDay Highlights Sundays 7:30PM ET Chris Rose breaks down all the highlights from Sunday's games and the most important postgame reactions around the League. Chris Rose

NFL GameDay Final Sundays 11:30PM ET Chris Rose wraps up your NFL Weekend with key highlights from every game including Sunday Night Football and the most important postgame reactions around the League. Chris Rose

NFL GameDay View Fridays 8PM ET Our panel of experts pick every game on the NFL schedule with insights from reporters around the country and in-depth statistical analysis, plus feedback from fans across the country as they make their vote on who will win each week. Host: Andrew Hawkins, Cynthia Frelund, Gregg Rosenthal