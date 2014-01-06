GameDay First: Smoked Salmon Pizza vs. Denver Omelet

Seattle Smoked Salmon Pizza with Fresh Veggies and Avocado
By Jack McDavid
Yield: Makes two pizzas
Ingredients:
2 10" flour tortillas
1/4 lb smoked salmon
4 ripe avocados, seeded, peeled and sliced
1 cup of sour cream
1 cup of fresh salsa
2 oz of fresh chives, minced
2 tablespoons of olive oil
Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper
Preparation:
1) Slice the smoked salmon very thinly.
2) Rub the flour tortilla with oil and season with salt and pepper.
3) Heat the flour tortilla in a hot sauté pan for 15 seconds on each side. Remove from heat.
4) Spread fresh salsa over the center of tortilla and spread lightly to 1/4" from the sides.
5) Spread fresh avocado slices over the salsa lengthwise with the tips meeting in the center of the tortilla.
6) Add dollop of sour cream atop the avocado slices and smooth out with the back of a spoon.
7) Place slices of smoked salmon along the top of sour cream.
8) Slice the pizza into so the pieces of avocado are in the center of each slice.
9) Top with minced chives.
10) Serve!
Added kick -- add a fresh shucked Washington State Oyster into the middle of each slice and serve decadently, Seattle style.
Denver Omelet with Avocado Twist
By Jack McDavid
Yield: Makes four omelets
Ingredients:
1 dozen large eggs
1 white onion, diced
1 red onion, diced
2 cups of good ham, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
2 cups of shredded cheese, preferably good cheddar
2 oz fresh chives, minced
4 ripe avocados, seeded, peeled and sliced
2 tablespoons of olive oil
4 tablespoons of butter
Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper
Preparation:
1) Whisk eggs in a large bowl.
2) In a large sauté pan over medium high heat add two tablespoon of olive oil.
3) Once the oil is hot, add onions, bell peppers and ham. Season with salt and pepper and sauté, stirring lightly until onions start to brown, then remove from heat.
4) Place a small sauté pan over medium high heat and add one tablespoon of butter.
5) Add 1/4 of the whisked eggs, season with salt and pepper and cook until smooth. Flip the eggs.
6) Add 1/4 of the onion, pepper and ham mixture to one side of the eggs and top with cheese
7) Carefully fold the other half of eggs over top of the mixture and after 15 seconds flip it.
8) Cook until the eggs are no longer runny. Remove from heat.
9) On a plate, fan out your slices of avocado and turn out the omelet over half the portion of avocados.
10) Top with minced chives.
11) Repeat until you have four omelets. Enjoy!
Added kick -- add one cup of freshly sautéed Rocky Mountain Buffalo meat to the omelet when you are stuffing with other ingredients.